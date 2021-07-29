APH reports 149 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death, 15 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 149 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 54 new cases, one death, and six recoveries.

Randall County reported 91 new cases, and nine recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 6.94%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1587201
Beaver4756469
Briscoe1107167
Carson44514595
Castro765321,043
Childress1,335171,357
Cimarron2472241
Collingsworth2529321
Cottle1467186
Curry5,443865,242
Dallam87991,021
Deaf Smith2,241682,893
Donley21815415
Gray2,197582,507
Hall39614473
Hardeman32812376
Hansford41024926
Hartley6249725
Hemphill5483587
Hutchinson1,969722,395
Lipscomb31912338
Moore2,300742,700
Ochiltree1,072271,176
Oldham1594287
Parmer939351,279
Potter18,21646617,256
Quay55011527
Randall17,74731216,839
Roberts61162
Roosevelt2,072591,973
Sherman20012222
Swisher49318872
Texas3,583353,530
Union26110251
Wheeler51011560
TOTAL67,6881,55870,012
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss