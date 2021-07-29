APH reports 149 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death, 15 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 149 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 15 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 54 new cases, one death, and six recoveries.

Randall County reported 91 new cases, and nine recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 6.94%.