APH reports 146 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 224 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 224 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 67 new cases, one death, and 114 recoveries.

In Randall County, 79 new cases were reported along with two deaths and 110 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.79%.