APH reports 146 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 224 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card – September 23, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 224 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 67 new cases, one death, and 114 recoveries.

In Randall County, 79 new cases were reported along with two deaths and 110 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.79%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1787232
Beaver5116495
Briscoe1267194
Carson50118682
Castro883331,165
Childress1,424181,407
Cimarron2932282
Collingsworth2799346
Cottle1649203
Curry6,9051015,831
Dallam990111,132
Deaf Smith2,399693,123
Donley24718459
Gray2,458652,985
Hall41515490
Hardeman37013421
Hansford418261,003
Hartley67110789
Hemphill5983627
Hutchinson2,453802,909
Lipscomb33212352
Moore2,444793,101
Ochiltree1,185321,278
Oldham1684317
Parmer1,017351,415
Potter22,19452819,741
Quay86213673
Randall22,26134619,703
Roberts73179
Roosevelt2,532652,225
Sherman22513259
Swisher857221,277
Texas3,810363,726
Union30910272
Wheeler58512660
TOTAL81,3221,73080,006
