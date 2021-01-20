APH reports 142 new cases, 9 deaths, 430 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 142 new cases, 9 new deaths, and 430 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 63 new cases, eight deaths, and 175 recoveries.

In Randall County, 79 new cases were reported along with one deaths, and 255 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 19.55%.