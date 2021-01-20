APH reports 142 new cases, 9 deaths, 430 recoveries in Amarillo area

APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 142 new cases, 9 new deaths, and 430 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 63 new cases, eight deaths, and 175 recoveries.

In Randall County, 79 new cases were reported along with one deaths, and 255 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 19.55%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 20, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong866103
Beaver3523334
Briscoe65390
Carson19811286
Castro60022767
Childress1,252121,218
Cimarron1171104
Collingsworth1708208
Cottle1316169
Curry4,574543,017
Dallam9409898
Deaf Smith2,522592,386
Donley1398260
Gray1,599401,639
Hall26511242
Hardeman2659309
Hansford31817592
Hartley6729625
Hemphill4582354
Hutchinson896571,128
Lipscomb23010213
Moore1,859572,006
Ochiltree87019889
Oldham902140
Parmer803321,040
Potter16,06234314,574
Quay3828222
Randall15,24822713,317
Roberts47143
Roosevelt1,70542921
Sherman10111102
Swisher35914616
Texas3,247183,083
Union208789
Wheeler4039366
TOTAL57,0871,14051,920
