APH reports 140 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 224 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 224 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 58 new cases, one new COVID-19-related death and 89 recoveries.

In Randall County, 82 new cases were reported, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 135 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 19.05%.