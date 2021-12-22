APH reports 140 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 224 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 224 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 58 new cases, one new COVID-19-related death and 89 recoveries.

In Randall County, 82 new cases were reported, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 135 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 19.05%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2188303
Beaver6509561
Briscoe1767243
Carson61529837
Castro1,094411,367
Childress1,767221,723
Cimarron3932326
Collingsworth33111422
Cottle2009241
Curry8,6091357,545
Dallam1,112311,298
Deaf Smith2,622933,461
Donley30118626
Gray2,954903,918
Hall49515566
Hardeman39614443
Hansford476271,146
Hartley76510940
Hemphill6833721
Hutchinson3,3411043,986
Lipscomb39912443
Moore2,655923,574
Ochiltree1,422381,579
Oldham2086377
Parmer1,093431,558
Potter26,60859224,264
Quay1,536281,187
Randall27,72939125,232
Roberts1001108
Roosevelt3,408772,869
Sherman23816290
Swisher1,010251,484
Texas4,431394,049
Union50412397
Wheeler69815789
TOTAL99,2372,05898,975

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss