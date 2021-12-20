APH reports 138 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 397 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 138 new cases of COVID-19, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 397 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 68 new cases, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 167 recoveries.

In Randall County, 70 new cases were reported, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 230 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 18.18%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2178302
Beaver6509561
Briscoe1747243
Carson61328829
Castro1,093401,359
Childress1,761221,721
Cimarron3932326
Collingsworth33011419
Cottle2009240
Curry8,4991357,535
Dallam1,110111,294
Deaf Smith2,614903,454
Donley30018625
Gray2,938903,885
Hall49015563
Hardeman39614443
Hansford469271,143
Hartley76510938
Hemphill6743717
Hutchinson3,2791033,972
Lipscomb39512438
Moore2,645923,562
Ochiltree1,419381,569
Oldham2086377
Parmer1,091431,544
Potter26,43759024,142
Quay1,521261,148
Randall27,49638425,050
Roberts1001106
Roosevelt3,387752,786
Sherman23816290
Swisher1,010251,484
Texas4,431394,049
Union49712369
Wheeler69015783
TOTAL98,5802,02698,266

