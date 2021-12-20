APH reports 138 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 397 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 138 new cases of COVID-19, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 397 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 68 new cases, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 167 recoveries.

In Randall County, 70 new cases were reported, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 230 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 18.18%.