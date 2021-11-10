APH reports 136 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, 95 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 136 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 95 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 43 new cases, one death, and 39 recoveries.

In Randall County, 93 new cases were reported along with 56 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.18%.