APH reports 133 new cases of COVID-19, 89 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 89 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases and 53 recoveries.

In Randall County, 81 new cases were reported along with two new COVID-19-related deaths and 36 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 9.69%.