APH reports 133 new cases of COVID-19, 89 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 89 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases and 53 recoveries.

In Randall County, 81 new cases were reported along with two new COVID-19-related deaths and 36 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 9.69%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1957273
Beaver5749561
Briscoe1487217
Carson55124756
Castro985371,286
Childress1,549211,539
Cimarron3292326
Collingsworth29611379
Cottle1799220
Curry7,4761217,018
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,500793,308
Donley26318565
Gray2,590803,397
Hall43315514
Hardeman39114441
Hansford447251,097
Hartley69310861
Hemphill6333692
Hutchinson2,860903,545
Lipscomb35312375
Moore2,541863,362
Ochiltree1,344371,472
Oldham1896345
Parmer1,044371,471
Potter23,77155222,340
Quay1,05423929
Randall24,09436322,653
Roberts82193
Roosevelt2,807702,527
Sherman22915280
Swisher980221,448
Texas4,141394,049
Union35812320
Wheeler62413735
TOTAL87,6181,87990,536
