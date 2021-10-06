APH reports 132 new cases of COVID-19, 87 recoveries, 6 deaths in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 132 new cases of COVID-19, 87 new recoveries and six additional COVID-19-related deaths in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 55 new cases and 34 recoveries. Potter County is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths from Tuesday.

In Randall County, 77 new cases were reported along with 53 recoveries. Randall County is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths from Tuesday.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.28%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1827244
Beaver5336513
Briscoe1287197
Carson51323704
Castro905341,190
Childress1,459201,456
Cimarron3012293
Collingsworth2829369
Cottle1679208
Curry7,1281066,381
Dallam1,012111,178
Deaf Smith2,432703,198
Donley24918514
Gray2,516693,168
Hall41915497
Hardeman37813429
Hansford434261,034
Hartley67210832
Hemphill6123654
Hutchinson2,594833,139
Lipscomb33512357
Moore2,471823,189
Ochiltree1,225321,313
Oldham1745324
Parmer1,023351,436
Potter22,71054020,726
Quay94715758
Randall22,88335720,846
Roberts77183
Roosevelt2,590682,368
Sherman22815278
Swisher878221,326
Texas3,897363,801
Union32612277
Wheeler61312690
TOTAL82,9681,77983,786
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss