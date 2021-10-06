APH reports 132 new cases of COVID-19, 87 recoveries, 6 deaths in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 132 new cases of COVID-19, 87 new recoveries and six additional COVID-19-related deaths in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 55 new cases and 34 recoveries. Potter County is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths from Tuesday.

In Randall County, 77 new cases were reported along with 53 recoveries. Randall County is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths from Tuesday.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.28%