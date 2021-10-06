APH reports 132 new cases of COVID-19, 87 recoveries, 6 deaths in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 132 new cases of COVID-19, 87 new recoveries and six additional COVID-19-related deaths in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 55 new cases and 34 recoveries. Potter County is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths from Tuesday.
In Randall County, 77 new cases were reported along with 53 recoveries. Randall County is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths from Tuesday.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 13.28%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|182
|7
|244
|Beaver
|533
|6
|513
|Briscoe
|128
|7
|197
|Carson
|513
|23
|704
|Castro
|905
|34
|1,190
|Childress
|1,459
|20
|1,456
|Cimarron
|301
|2
|293
|Collingsworth
|282
|9
|369
|Cottle
|167
|9
|208
|Curry
|7,128
|106
|6,381
|Dallam
|1,012
|11
|1,178
|Deaf Smith
|2,432
|70
|3,198
|Donley
|249
|18
|514
|Gray
|2,516
|69
|3,168
|Hall
|419
|15
|497
|Hardeman
|378
|13
|429
|Hansford
|434
|26
|1,034
|Hartley
|672
|10
|832
|Hemphill
|612
|3
|654
|Hutchinson
|2,594
|83
|3,139
|Lipscomb
|335
|12
|357
|Moore
|2,471
|82
|3,189
|Ochiltree
|1,225
|32
|1,313
|Oldham
|174
|5
|324
|Parmer
|1,023
|35
|1,436
|Potter
|22,710
|540
|20,726
|Quay
|947
|15
|758
|Randall
|22,883
|357
|20,846
|Roberts
|77
|1
|83
|Roosevelt
|2,590
|68
|2,368
|Sherman
|228
|15
|278
|Swisher
|878
|22
|1,326
|Texas
|3,897
|36
|3,801
|Union
|326
|12
|277
|Wheeler
|613
|12
|690
|TOTAL
|82,968
|1,779
|83,786