APH reports 130 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 75 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 75 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 66 new cases and 30 recoveries.

In Randall County, 64 new cases were reported along with 45 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1897257
Beaver5506530
Briscoe1367202
Carson52824721
Castro942341,229
Childress1,485201,491
Cimarron3062300
Collingsworth28511373
Cottle1769217
Curry7,2331136,682
Dallam1,029111,210
Deaf Smith2,464743,256
Donley25618537
Gray2,542753,297
Hall42115501
Hardeman38513446
Hansford440261,068
Hartley67610844
Hemphill6233672
Hutchinson2,717863,326
Lipscomb33912360
Moore2,499843,241
Ochiltree1,286341,368
Oldham1766329
Parmer1,029351,446
Potter23,15754421,595
Quay99119800
Randall23,34735821,825
Roberts79186
Roosevelt2,651682,440
Sherman22815278
Swisher968221,434
Texas3,998373,880
Union34012291
Wheeler61613723
TOTAL84,8871,82286,876
