APH reports 130 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 75 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 75 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 66 new cases and 30 recoveries.

In Randall County, 64 new cases were reported along with 45 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.