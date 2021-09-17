APH reports 128 new COVID-19 cases in Amarillo area, 1 death, 177 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, as well as one death and 177 recoveries.
Potter County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 95 recoveries.
Randall County reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, and 82 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 15.70%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|178
|7
|230
|Beaver
|511
|6
|495
|Briscoe
|125
|7
|192
|Carson
|498
|17
|660
|Castro
|868
|33
|1,134
|Childress
|1,397
|18
|1,391
|Cimarron
|293
|2
|282
|Collingsworth
|270
|9
|342
|Cottle
|161
|9
|200
|Curry
|6,758
|96
|5,667
|Dallam
|973
|11
|1,099
|Deaf Smith
|2,381
|68
|3,082
|Donley
|243
|17
|445
|Gray
|2,428
|64
|2,836
|Hall
|412
|15
|487
|Hardeman
|361
|13
|411
|Hansford
|415
|25
|999
|Hartley
|675
|10
|780
|Hemphill
|591
|3
|611
|Hutchinson
|2,385
|76
|2,779
|Lipscomb
|329
|12
|348
|Moore
|2,429
|79
|3,010
|Ochiltree
|1,166
|32
|1,263
|Oldham
|167
|4
|306
|Parmer
|1,013
|35
|1,386
|Potter
|21,872
|521
|19,208
|Quay
|814
|12
|623
|Randall
|21,902
|341
|19,149
|Roberts
|71
|1
|75
|Roosevelt
|2,504
|65
|2,141
|Sherman
|221
|13
|254
|Swisher
|555
|21
|961
|Texas
|3,810
|36
|3,726
|Union
|296
|10
|265
|Wheeler
|581
|12
|631
|TOTAL
|79,907
|1,709
|77,855