APH reports 128 new COVID-19 cases in Amarillo area, 1 death, 177 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, as well as one death and 177 recoveries.

Potter County reported 66 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 95 recoveries.

Randall County reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, and 82 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 15.70%