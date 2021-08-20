APH reports 123 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths, and 80 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 123 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, and 80 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 44 recoveries.

Randall County reported 83 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 36 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.65%.