APH reports 123 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths, and 80 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 123 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, and 80 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 44 recoveries.

Randall County reported 83 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 36 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.65%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1717212
Beaver4826470
Briscoe1187179
Carson48114623
Castro793321,068
Childress1,341171,358
Cimarron2632250
Collingsworth2619329
Cottle1527192
Curry5,838885,306
Dallam90691,031
Deaf Smith2,313682,965
Donley22515425
Gray2,279592,542
Hall40514476
Hardeman34512394
Hansford40724947
Hartley6329735
Hemphill5583592
Hutchinson2,135722,498
Lipscomb32112343
Moore2,354752,798
Ochiltree1,105291,209
Oldham1634293
Parmer962351,301
Potter19,59148317,543
Quay65812531
Randall19,37432617,227
Roberts62164
Roosevelt2,262611,999
Sherman20912231
Swisher51319902
Texas3,625353,568
Union27310254
Wheeler53211568
TOTAL72,1131,59971,421
