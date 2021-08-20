APH reports 123 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths, and 80 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 123 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, and 80 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 44 recoveries.
Randall County reported 83 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 36 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.65%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|171
|7
|212
|Beaver
|482
|6
|470
|Briscoe
|118
|7
|179
|Carson
|481
|14
|623
|Castro
|793
|32
|1,068
|Childress
|1,341
|17
|1,358
|Cimarron
|263
|2
|250
|Collingsworth
|261
|9
|329
|Cottle
|152
|7
|192
|Curry
|5,838
|88
|5,306
|Dallam
|906
|9
|1,031
|Deaf Smith
|2,313
|68
|2,965
|Donley
|225
|15
|425
|Gray
|2,279
|59
|2,542
|Hall
|405
|14
|476
|Hardeman
|345
|12
|394
|Hansford
|407
|24
|947
|Hartley
|632
|9
|735
|Hemphill
|558
|3
|592
|Hutchinson
|2,135
|72
|2,498
|Lipscomb
|321
|12
|343
|Moore
|2,354
|75
|2,798
|Ochiltree
|1,105
|29
|1,209
|Oldham
|163
|4
|293
|Parmer
|962
|35
|1,301
|Potter
|19,591
|483
|17,543
|Quay
|658
|12
|531
|Randall
|19,374
|326
|17,227
|Roberts
|62
|1
|64
|Roosevelt
|2,262
|61
|1,999
|Sherman
|209
|12
|231
|Swisher
|513
|19
|902
|Texas
|3,625
|35
|3,568
|Union
|273
|10
|254
|Wheeler
|532
|11
|568
|TOTAL
|72,113
|1,599
|71,421