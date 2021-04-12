APH reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has six new cases and six recoveries.
In Randall County, six new cases were reported and 12 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.09%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|129
|6
|161
|Beaver
|460
|6
|443
|Briscoe
|86
|5
|143
|Carson
|338
|14
|458
|Castro
|700
|32
|911
|Childress
|1,339
|17
|1,335
|Cimarron
|212
|1
|205
|Collingsworth
|238
|9
|290
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,050
|73
|4,815
|Dallam
|1,019
|9
|1,009
|Deaf Smith
|2,097
|65
|2,688
|Donley
|198
|15
|358
|Gray
|1,938
|54
|2,144
|Hall
|356
|14
|433
|Hardeman
|315
|12
|356
|Hansford
|386
|23
|840
|Hartley
|729
|9
|719
|Hemphill
|515
|2
|549
|Hutchinson
|1,343
|71
|1,772
|Lipscomb
|296
|12
|298
|Moore
|2,080
|72
|2,307
|Ochiltree
|980
|26
|1,049
|Oldham
|133
|4
|254
|Parmer
|896
|35
|1,190
|Potter
|17,269
|439
|16,741
|Quay
|428
|8
|409
|Randall
|16,576
|290
|16,170
|Roberts
|56
|1
|57
|Roosevelt
|1,875
|53
|1,771
|Sherman
|187
|12
|197
|Swisher
|432
|17
|776
|Texas
|3,491
|32
|3,403
|Union
|246
|9
|205
|Wheeler
|468
|10
|503
|TOTAL
|63,104
|1,464
|65,175
