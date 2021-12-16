APH reports 119 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 56 new cases and 67 recoveries.

In Randall County, 63 new cases were reported and 93 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 21.95%.