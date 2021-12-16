APH reports 119 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 56 new cases and 67 recoveries.

In Randall County, 63 new cases were reported and 93 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 21.95%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2168299
Beaver6509561
Briscoe1747236
Carson60528818
Castro1,076401,341
Childress1,749221,705
Cimarron3932326
Collingsworth32711416
Cottle2009231
Curry8,4191337,509
Dallam1,110111,287
Deaf Smith2,600893,433
Donley29718620
Gray2,911893,819
Hall47315559
Hardeman39614442
Hansford467271,138
Hartley76410933
Hemphill6643712
Hutchinson3,2731013,899
Lipscomb39112434
Moore2,641913,550
Ochiltree1,414381,562
Oldham2056375
Parmer1,085431,537
Potter26,27258723,898
Quay1,502261,119
Randall27,35738024,737
Roberts991104
Roosevelt3,319742,780
Sherman23816288
Swisher1,006251,473
Texas4,431394,049
Union48812365
Wheeler68515779
TOTAL97,8972,01197,334

