APH reports 118 new cases, three deaths, 97 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 118 new cases, three new deaths, and 97 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 66 new cases, one death and 39 recoveries.

In Randall County, 52 new cases were reported, two new deaths, and 58 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.77%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 13, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong83699
Beaver3473232
Briscoe64384
Carson19711267
Castro60020748
Childress1,227121,175
Cimarron1151103
Collingsworth1688199
Cottle1266165
Curry4,403522,847
Dallam9259870
Deaf Smith2,506592,386
Donley1367223
Gray1,585401,622
Hall2489205
Hardeman2569306
Hansford31515553
Hartley6379590
Hemphill4582354
Hutchinson893561,094
Lipscomb2269202
Moore1,858551,987
Ochiltree86218855
Oldham892138
Parmer802321,024
Potter15,89532814,321
Quay3728204
Randall15,06422212,929
Roberts46143
Roosevelt1,65538876
Sherman1011198
Swisher35214598
Texas3,188182,992
Union204780
Wheeler4039366
TOTAL56,2881,10650,738
