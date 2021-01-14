APH reports 118 new cases, three deaths, 97 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 118 new cases, three new deaths, and 97 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 66 new cases, one death and 39 recoveries.

In Randall County, 52 new cases were reported, two new deaths, and 58 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.77%.