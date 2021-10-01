APH reports 118 new cases of COVID-19 and 225 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 and 225 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 56 new cases and 101 recoveries.

In Randall County, 62 new cases were reported along with 124 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 14.93%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1827242
Beaver5336513
Briscoe1277197
Carson51218700
Castro905341,190
Childress1,451201,443
Cimarron3012293
Collingsworth2819368
Cottle1679208
Curry7,0791046,238
Dallam1,012111,178
Deaf Smith2,423703,187
Donley24618493
Gray2,501683,135
Hall41915495
Hardeman37813429
Hansford432261,028
Hartley67210832
Hemphill6113650
Hutchinson2,571813,100
Lipscomb33412357
Moore2,467793,171
Ochiltree1,213321,303
Oldham1725324
Parmer1,021351,433
Potter22,54453520,425
Quay93514730
Randall22,66035320,508
Roberts75181
Roosevelt2,579662,313
Sherman22814274
Swisher876221,309
Texas3,897363,801
Union32611275
Wheeler60812685
TOTAL82,7381,75982,908
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss