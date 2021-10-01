APH reports 118 new cases of COVID-19 and 225 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 and 225 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 56 new cases and 101 recoveries.

In Randall County, 62 new cases were reported along with 124 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 14.93%.