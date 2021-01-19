APH reports 117 new cases, 4 deaths, 116 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 117 new cases, four new deaths, and 116 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases, two death, and 42 recoveries.

In Randall County, 65 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 74 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 19.80%.