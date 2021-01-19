APH reports 117 new cases, 4 deaths, 116 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 117 new cases, four new deaths, and 116 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 52 new cases, two death, and 42 recoveries.

In Randall County, 65 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 74 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 19.80%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 19, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong83699
Beaver3513334
Briscoe65389
Carson19811277
Castro60022763
Childress1,241121,195
Cimarron1171104
Collingsworth1698201
Cottle1316169
Curry4,555523,017
Dallam9399893
Deaf Smith2,522592,386
Donley1377225
Gray1,597401,626
Hall26011220
Hardeman2659309
Hansford31517579
Hartley6539619
Hemphill4582354
Hutchinson896561,118
Lipscomb22610204
Moore1,859571,987
Ochiltree87019877
Oldham902139
Parmer803321,039
Potter15,99933514,399
Quay3818222
Randall15,16922613,062
Roberts46143
Roosevelt1,69741921
Sherman10111102
Swisher35914611
Texas3,245183,083
Union207789
Wheeler4039366
TOTAL56,8911,13351,629
