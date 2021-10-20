APH reports 116 new cases of COVID-19 and 165 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 and 165 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 44 new cases and 68 recoveries.

In Randall County, 72 new cases were reported along with 97 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.