APH reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, 1 deaths, 158 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 115 new cases of COVID-19, one new COVID-19-related deaths and 158 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 51 new cases, one new COVID-19-related deaths and 82 recoveries.
In Randall County, 64 new cases were reported, one new death, and 76 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 21.37%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|212
|8
|290
|Beaver
|636
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|173
|7
|232
|Carson
|596
|28
|801
|Castro
|1,059
|40
|1,328
|Childress
|1,724
|22
|1,591
|Cimarron
|373
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|312
|11
|408
|Cottle
|191
|9
|229
|Curry
|8,232
|131
|7,421
|Dallam
|1,080
|11
|1,246
|Deaf Smith
|2,578
|87
|3,401
|Donley
|287
|18
|598
|Gray
|2,827
|86
|3,689
|Hall
|460
|15
|554
|Hardeman
|395
|14
|442
|Hansford
|462
|27
|1,126
|Hartley
|748
|10
|921
|Hemphill
|653
|3
|709
|Hutchinson
|3,186
|98
|3,824
|Lipscomb
|382
|12
|420
|Moore
|2,625
|90
|3,507
|Ochiltree
|1,407
|38
|1,538
|Oldham
|198
|6
|367
|Parmer
|1,076
|42
|1,518
|Potter
|25,853
|579
|23,612
|Quay
|1,437
|25
|1,052
|Randall
|26,905
|376
|24,301
|Roberts
|94
|1
|101
|Roosevelt
|3,181
|72
|2,761
|Sherman
|235
|16
|285
|Swisher
|989
|23
|1,472
|Texas
|4,369
|39
|4,049
|Union
|460
|12
|353
|Wheeler
|669
|14
|765
|TOTAL
|96,064
|1,981
|95,798