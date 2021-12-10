APH reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, 1 deaths, 158 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 115 new cases of COVID-19, one new COVID-19-related deaths and 158 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 51 new cases, one new COVID-19-related deaths and 82 recoveries.

In Randall County, 64 new cases were reported, one new death, and 76 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 21.37%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2128290
Beaver6369561
Briscoe1737232
Carson59628801
Castro1,059401,328
Childress1,724221,591
Cimarron3732326
Collingsworth31211408
Cottle1919229
Curry8,2321317,421
Dallam1,080111,246
Deaf Smith2,578873,401
Donley28718598
Gray2,827863,689
Hall46015554
Hardeman39514442
Hansford462271,126
Hartley74810921
Hemphill6533709
Hutchinson3,186983,824
Lipscomb38212420
Moore2,625903,507
Ochiltree1,407381,538
Oldham1986367
Parmer1,076421,518
Potter25,85357923,612
Quay1,437251,052
Randall26,90537624,301
Roberts941101
Roosevelt3,181722,761
Sherman23516285
Swisher989231,472
Texas4,369394,049
Union46012353
Wheeler66914765
TOTAL96,0641,98195,798

