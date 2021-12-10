APH reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, 1 deaths, 158 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 115 new cases of COVID-19, one new COVID-19-related deaths and 158 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 51 new cases, one new COVID-19-related deaths and 82 recoveries.

In Randall County, 64 new cases were reported, one new death, and 76 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 21.37%.