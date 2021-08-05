APH reports 113 new cases of COVID-19, 25 recoveries for Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 113 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 recoveries, for the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries.

Randall County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.96%.