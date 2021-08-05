APH reports 113 new cases of COVID-19, 25 recoveries for Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 113 new cases of COVID-19, and 25 recoveries, for the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 54 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries.

Randall County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.96%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1627206
Beaver4756469
Briscoe1147167
Carson45214595
Castro774321,050
Childress1,339171,356
Cimarron2492243
Collingsworth2549321
Cottle1477187
Curry5,543875,250
Dallam87991,021
Deaf Smith2,270682,906
Donley22215418
Gray2,213582,515
Hall39714475
Hardeman33112380
Hansford41024926
Hartley6249725
Hemphill5513587
Hutchinson2,020722,422
Lipscomb32112339
Moore2,317752,723
Ochiltree1,079271,179
Oldham1624288
Parmer945351,281
Potter18,50946817,289
Quay57311527
Randall18,14131216,887
Roberts61164
Roosevelt2,113591,977
Sherman20312225
Swisher49618885
Texas3,595353,544
Union26410252
Wheeler51311562
TOTAL68,7261,56270,235
