APH reports 111 new cases of COVID-19 and 228 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 and 228 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 47 new cases and 115 recoveries.

In Randall County, 64 new cases were reported along with 113 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 16.30%.