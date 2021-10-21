APH reports 106 new cases of COVID-19 and 129 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 and 129 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 41 new cases and 57 recoveries.

In Randall County, 65 new cases were reported along with 72 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.00%.