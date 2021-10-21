APH reports 106 new cases of COVID-19 and 129 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 and 129 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 41 new cases and 57 recoveries.

In Randall County, 65 new cases were reported along with 72 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.00%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1907262
Beaver5506530
Briscoe1367205
Carson53424731
Castro953351,244
Childress1,493201,502
Cimarron3232303
Collingsworth28611374
Cottle1779218
Curry7,2731166,802
Dallam1,036111,218
Deaf Smith2,469753,264
Donley25718544
Gray2,556773,316
Hall42215503
Hardeman38513436
Hansford444261,075
Hartley68410852
Hemphill6263676
Hutchinson2,749863,378
Lipscomb34412364
Moore2,506853,251
Ochiltree1,305361,395
Oldham1766331
Parmer1,031351,450
Potter23,24254421,720
Quay100221835
Randall23,48435821,994
Roberts80187
Roosevelt2,684682,465
Sherman22915278
Swisher973221,439
Texas4048393,938
Union34812304
Wheeler62013727
TOTAL85,5091,83887,882
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss