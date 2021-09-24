APH reports 106 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths and 174 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 174 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 44 new cases, one death, and 95 recoveries.

In Randall County, 62 new cases were reported along with one death and 79 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.79%.