APH reports 105 new cases of COVID-19, 10 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries.
Randall County reported 61 cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 7.51%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|158
|7
|201
|Beaver
|475
|6
|469
|Briscoe
|111
|7
|167
|Carson
|448
|14
|595
|Castro
|768
|32
|1,043
|Childress
|1,330
|17
|1,357
|Cimarron
|247
|2
|241
|Collingsworth
|252
|9
|321
|Cottle
|146
|7
|186
|Curry
|5,458
|86
|5,243
|Dallam
|879
|9
|1,021
|Deaf Smith
|2,247
|68
|2,893
|Donley
|218
|15
|415
|Gray
|2,199
|58
|2,507
|Hall
|396
|14
|473
|Hardeman
|329
|12
|376
|Hansford
|410
|24
|926
|Hartley
|624
|9
|725
|Hemphill
|548
|3
|587
|Hutchinson
|1,983
|72
|2,395
|Lipscomb
|319
|12
|338
|Moore
|2,302
|74
|2,700
|Ochiltree
|1,073
|27
|1,176
|Oldham
|159
|4
|287
|Parmer
|943
|35
|1,279
|Potter
|18,260
|466
|17,258
|Quay
|551
|11
|527
|Randall
|17,808
|312
|16,847
|Roberts
|61
|1
|62
|Roosevelt
|2,077
|59
|1,973
|Sherman
|200
|12
|222
|Swisher
|494
|18
|872
|Texas
|3,583
|35
|3,530
|Union
|261
|10
|251
|Wheeler
|511
|11
|560
|TOTAL
|67,829
|1,558
|70,050