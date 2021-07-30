APH reports 105 new cases of COVID-19, 10 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries.

Randall County reported 61 cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 7.51%