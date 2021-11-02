APH reports 101 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 44 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card, Nov. 2, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 101 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 44 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 48 new cases, 2 deaths, and 16 recoveries.

In Randall County, 53 new cases were reported along with, 1 death, and 28 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.22%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1927272
Beaver5719552
Briscoe1437212
Carson54424748
Castro973371,267
Childress1,529211,527
Cimarron3292313
Collingsworth28711378
Cottle1789219
Curry7,3921196,954
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,488763,297
Donley26018556
Gray2,576793,367
Hall42715511
Hardeman38914439
Hansford447261,086
Hartley69310861
Hemphill6333687
Hutchinson2,820873,488
Lipscomb34712366
Moore2,525853,321
Ochiltree1,334371,447
Oldham1836342
Parmer1,040351,463
Potter23,59455122,169
Quay1,03623902
Randall23,86135922,476
Roberts82191
Roosevelt2,739682,502
Sherman22915278
Swisher978221,444
Texas4,105393,991
Union35412318
Wheeler62313730
TOTAL87,0871,87089,859
