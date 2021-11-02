APH reports 101 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 44 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 101 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 44 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 48 new cases, 2 deaths, and 16 recoveries.

In Randall County, 53 new cases were reported along with, 1 death, and 28 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.22%.