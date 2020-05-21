APH reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, 76 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases.

According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by six to 2,202, and Randall County’s total has increased by four to 629.

The APH is also reporting 76 new recoveries.

APH is also reporting one new death in Potter County and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:34 p.m. on May 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2417
Briscoe11
Carson52
Castro28116
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth41
Cottle41
Curry44
Dallam22111
Deaf Smith139860
Donley2725
Gray95157
Hall1
Hansford1728
Hartley1225
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3216
Lipscomb22
Moore57911357
Ochiltree42319
Oldham412
Parmer3910
Potter2,20225420
Quay512
Randall6296150
Roberts22
Roosevelt28
Sherman2316
Swisher1510
Texas8204391
Union3
Wheeler159
TOTAL4,869681,659
