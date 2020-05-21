APH reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, 76 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases.
According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by six to 2,202, and Randall County’s total has increased by four to 629.
The APH is also reporting 76 new recoveries.
APH is also reporting one new death in Potter County and Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:34 p.m. on May 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|5
|–
|2
|Castro
|28
|1
|16
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|1
|Cottle
|4
|1
|–
|Curry
|44
|–
|–
|Dallam
|22
|1
|11
|Deaf Smith
|139
|8
|60
|Donley
|27
|–
|25
|Gray
|95
|1
|57
|Hall
|1
|–
|–
|Hansford
|17
|2
|8
|Hartley
|12
|2
|5
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|32
|–
|16
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|579
|11
|357
|Ochiltree
|42
|3
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|39
|10
|Potter
|2,202
|25
|420
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|629
|6
|150
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|28
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|16
|Swisher
|15
|–
|10
|Texas
|820
|4
|391
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|9
|TOTAL
|4,869
|68
|1,659
