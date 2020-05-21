APH reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, 76 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases.

According to APH, Potter County’s case total has increased by six to 2,202, and Randall County’s total has increased by four to 629.

The APH is also reporting 76 new recoveries.

APH is also reporting one new death in Potter County and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:34 p.m. on May 21, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 24 – 17 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 5 – 2 Castro 28 1 16 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – 1 Cottle 4 1 – Curry 44 – – Dallam 22 1 11 Deaf Smith 139 8 60 Donley 27 – 25 Gray 95 1 57 Hall 1 – – Hansford 17 2 8 Hartley 12 2 5 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 32 – 16 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 579 11 357 Ochiltree 42 3 19 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 39 10 Potter 2,202 25 420 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 629 6 150 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 28 – – Sherman 23 – 16 Swisher 15 – 10 Texas 820 4 391 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 9 TOTAL 4,869 68 1,659

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: