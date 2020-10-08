APH reporting 318 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 318 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 147 new cases, totaling to 6,353. They also had 15 new recoveries, totaling to 4,492.

In Randall County, there are 171 new cases, totaling to 3,575. There are 8 new recoveries totaling to 2,622. There were no new deaths reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:41 p.m. on October 8, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 12 Beaver 66 – 57 Briscoe 15 1 11 Carson 33 – 18 Castro 263 5 241 Childress 79 – 65 Cimarron 27 – 24 Collingsworth 19 – 17 Cottle 32 3 27 Curry 950 7 480 Dallam 302 5 255 Deaf Smith 1,150 22 1,054 Donley 70 1 59 Gray 345 9 306 Hall 35 1 24 Hardeman 36 – 25 Hansford 168 6 106 Hartley 172 4 141 Hemphill 100 – 74 Hutchinson 243 6 179 Lipscomb 44 1 31 Moore 1,206 22 1,125 Ochiltree 165 5 119 Oldham 20 1 15 Parmer 449 11 404 Potter 6,353 76 4,492 Quay 77 2 48 Randall 3,575 48 2,622 Roberts 12 – 10 Roosevelt 322 4 174 Sherman 71 1 62 Swisher 112 3 97 Texas 1,640 10 1,492 Union 32 2 17 Wheeler 50 – 45 TOTAL 18,246 258 13,929

