APH reporting 318 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 318 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 147 new cases, totaling to 6,353. They also had 15 new recoveries, totaling to 4,492.
In Randall County, there are 171 new cases, totaling to 3,575. There are 8 new recoveries totaling to 2,622. There were no new deaths reported.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:41 p.m. on October 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|12
|Beaver
|66
|–
|57
|Briscoe
|15
|1
|11
|Carson
|33
|–
|18
|Castro
|263
|5
|241
|Childress
|79
|–
|65
|Cimarron
|27
|–
|24
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|17
|Cottle
|32
|3
|27
|Curry
|950
|7
|480
|Dallam
|302
|5
|255
|Deaf Smith
|1,150
|22
|1,054
|Donley
|70
|1
|59
|Gray
|345
|9
|306
|Hall
|35
|1
|24
|Hardeman
|36
|–
|25
|Hansford
|168
|6
|106
|Hartley
|172
|4
|141
|Hemphill
|100
|–
|74
|Hutchinson
|243
|6
|179
|Lipscomb
|44
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,206
|22
|1,125
|Ochiltree
|165
|5
|119
|Oldham
|20
|1
|15
|Parmer
|449
|11
|404
|Potter
|6,353
|76
|4,492
|Quay
|77
|2
|48
|Randall
|3,575
|48
|2,622
|Roberts
|12
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|322
|4
|174
|Sherman
|71
|1
|62
|Swisher
|112
|3
|97
|Texas
|1,640
|10
|1,492
|Union
|32
|2
|17
|Wheeler
|50
|–
|45
|TOTAL
|18,246
|258
|13,929
