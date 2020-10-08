APH reporting 318 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 318 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 147 new cases, totaling to 6,353. They also had 15 new recoveries, totaling to 4,492.

In Randall County, there are 171 new cases, totaling to 3,575. There are 8 new recoveries totaling to 2,622. There were no new deaths reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:41 p.m. on October 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13112
Beaver6657
Briscoe15111
Carson3318
Castro2635241
Childress7965
Cimarron2724
Collingsworth1917
Cottle32327
Curry9507480
Dallam3025255
Deaf Smith1,150221,054
Donley70159
Gray3459306
Hall35124
Hardeman3625
Hansford1686106
Hartley1724141
Hemphill10074
Hutchinson2436179
Lipscomb44131
Moore1,206221,125
Ochiltree1655119
Oldham20115
Parmer44911404
Potter6,353764,492
Quay77248
Randall3,575482,622
Roberts1210
Roosevelt3224174
Sherman71162
Swisher112397
Texas1,640101,492
Union32217
Wheeler5045
TOTAL18,24625813,929

