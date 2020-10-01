AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 83 new cases, totaling to 6,072. They also had 29 new recoveries, total to 4,315. There was 1 new death reported.
In Randall County, there are 90 new cases, totaling to 3,135. There are 26 new recoveries total to 2,446.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on October 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|61
|–
|50
|Briscoe
|14
|1
|11
|Carson
|28
|–
|17
|Castro
|262
|5
|233
|Childress
|74
|–
|62
|Cimarron
|27
|–
|23
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|17
|Cottle
|29
|3
|25
|Curry
|851
|6
|441
|Dallam
|273
|5
|238
|Deaf Smith
|1,115
|22
|1,023
|Donley
|66
|1
|57
|Gray
|327
|9
|290
|Hall
|34
|1
|17
|Hardeman
|30
|–
|25
|Hansford
|125
|5
|103
|Hartley
|147
|4
|129
|Hemphill
|84
|–
|72
|Hutchinson
|224
|5
|159
|Lipscomb
|32
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,183
|22
|1,113
|Ochiltree
|140
|5
|111
|Oldham
|18
|1
|15
|Parmer
|443
|8
|393
|Potter
|6,072
|71
|4,315
|Quay
|74
|2
|47
|Randall
|3,135
|42
|2,446
|Roberts
|11
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|285
|4
|152
|Sherman
|66
|–
|57
|Swisher
|109
|3
|97
|Texas
|1,563
|10
|1,416
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|48
|–
|43
|TOTAL
|17,026
|239
|13,263
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new recoveries in the Amarillo area
- Governor Abbott issues proclamation enhancing ballot security
- Football games cancelled next week after COVID-19 issues in Wichita Falls High School
- IndyCar Harvest GP to air on NBC4 Saturday, part of NBC’s ‘Big Event Weekend’
- First-time voter? Here’s what you need to know