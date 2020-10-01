APH reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 83 new cases, totaling to 6,072. They also had 29 new recoveries, total to 4,315. There was 1 new death reported.

In Randall County, there are 90 new cases, totaling to 3,135. There are 26 new recoveries total to 2,446.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on October 1, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 61 – 50 Briscoe 14 1 11 Carson 28 – 17 Castro 262 5 233 Childress 74 – 62 Cimarron 27 – 23 Collingsworth 19 – 17 Cottle 29 3 25 Curry 851 6 441 Dallam 273 5 238 Deaf Smith 1,115 22 1,023 Donley 66 1 57 Gray 327 9 290 Hall 34 1 17 Hardeman 30 – 25 Hansford 125 5 103 Hartley 147 4 129 Hemphill 84 – 72 Hutchinson 224 5 159 Lipscomb 32 1 31 Moore 1,183 22 1,113 Ochiltree 140 5 111 Oldham 18 1 15 Parmer 443 8 393 Potter 6,072 71 4,315 Quay 74 2 47 Randall 3,135 42 2,446 Roberts 11 – 10 Roosevelt 285 4 152 Sherman 66 – 57 Swisher 109 3 97 Texas 1,563 10 1,416 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 48 – 43 TOTAL 17,026 239 13,263

