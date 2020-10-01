APH reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 83 new cases, totaling to 6,072. They also had 29 new recoveries, total to 4,315. There was 1 new death reported.

In Randall County, there are 90 new cases, totaling to 3,135. There are 26 new recoveries total to 2,446.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on October 1, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver6150
Briscoe14111
Carson2817
Castro2625233
Childress7462
Cimarron2723
Collingsworth1917
Cottle29325
Curry8516441
Dallam2735238
Deaf Smith1,115221,023
Donley66157
Gray3279290
Hall34117
Hardeman3025
Hansford1255103
Hartley1474129
Hemphill8472
Hutchinson2245159
Lipscomb32131
Moore1,183221,113
Ochiltree1405111
Oldham18115
Parmer4438393
Potter6,072714,315
Quay74247
Randall3,135422,446
Roberts1110
Roosevelt2854152
Sherman6657
Swisher109397
Texas1,563101,416
Union31214
Wheeler4843
TOTAL17,02623913,263

