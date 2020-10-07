APH reporting 162 new COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries, and 1 death in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 162 new COVID-19 cases, 80 new recoveries, and 1 new death in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 93 new cases, totaling to 6,353. They also had 36 new recoveries, totaling to 4,477. There was 1 new death reported, totaling to 76.

In Randall County, there are 69 new cases, totaling to 3,404. There are 69 new recoveries totaling to 3,404. There were no new deaths reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:24 p.m. on October 7, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 66 – 57 Briscoe 15 1 11 Carson 33 – 17 Castro 263 5 240 Childress 77 – 64 Cimarron 27 – 24 Collingsworth 19 – 17 Cottle 32 3 27 Curry 930 7 466 Dallam 296 5 253 Deaf Smith 1,135 22 1,023 Donley 70 1 57 Gray 345 9 290 Hall 35 1 21 Hardeman 31 – 25 Hansford 155 5 106 Hartley 168 4 139 Hemphill 99 – 74 Hutchinson 233 6 179 Lipscomb 36 1 31 Moore 1,196 22 1,124 Ochiltree 144 5 119 Oldham 19 1 15 Parmer 445 8 403 Potter 6,353 76 4,477 Quay 77 2 48 Randall 3,404 48 2,614 Roberts 12 – 10 Roosevelt 310 4 171 Sherman 71 1 62 Swisher 109 3 97 Texas 1,640 10 1,497 Union 31 2 17 Wheeler 50 – 45 TOTAL 17,939 253 13,826

