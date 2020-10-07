APH reporting 162 new COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries, and 1 death in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 162 new COVID-19 cases, 80 new recoveries, and 1 new death in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 93 new cases, totaling to 6,353. They also had 36 new recoveries, totaling to 4,477. There was 1 new death reported, totaling to 76.

In Randall County, there are 69 new cases, totaling to 3,404. There are 69 new recoveries totaling to 3,404. There were no new deaths reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:24 p.m. on October 7, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver6657
Briscoe15111
Carson3317
Castro2635240
Childress7764
Cimarron2724
Collingsworth1917
Cottle32327
Curry9307466
Dallam2965253
Deaf Smith1,135221,023
Donley70157
Gray3459290
Hall35121
Hardeman3125
Hansford1555106
Hartley1684139
Hemphill9974
Hutchinson2336179
Lipscomb36131
Moore1,196221,124
Ochiltree1445119
Oldham19115
Parmer4458403
Potter6,353764,477
Quay77248
Randall3,404482,614
Roberts1210
Roosevelt3104171
Sherman71162
Swisher109397
Texas1,640101,497
Union31217
Wheeler5045
TOTAL17,93925313,826

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss