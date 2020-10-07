APH reporting 162 new COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries, and 1 death in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 162 new COVID-19 cases, 80 new recoveries, and 1 new death in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 93 new cases, totaling to 6,353. They also had 36 new recoveries, totaling to 4,477. There was 1 new death reported, totaling to 76.
In Randall County, there are 69 new cases, totaling to 3,404. There are 69 new recoveries totaling to 3,404. There were no new deaths reported.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:24 p.m. on October 7, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|66
|–
|57
|Briscoe
|15
|1
|11
|Carson
|33
|–
|17
|Castro
|263
|5
|240
|Childress
|77
|–
|64
|Cimarron
|27
|–
|24
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|17
|Cottle
|32
|3
|27
|Curry
|930
|7
|466
|Dallam
|296
|5
|253
|Deaf Smith
|1,135
|22
|1,023
|Donley
|70
|1
|57
|Gray
|345
|9
|290
|Hall
|35
|1
|21
|Hardeman
|31
|–
|25
|Hansford
|155
|5
|106
|Hartley
|168
|4
|139
|Hemphill
|99
|–
|74
|Hutchinson
|233
|6
|179
|Lipscomb
|36
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,196
|22
|1,124
|Ochiltree
|144
|5
|119
|Oldham
|19
|1
|15
|Parmer
|445
|8
|403
|Potter
|6,353
|76
|4,477
|Quay
|77
|2
|48
|Randall
|3,404
|48
|2,614
|Roberts
|12
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|310
|4
|171
|Sherman
|71
|1
|62
|Swisher
|109
|3
|97
|Texas
|1,640
|10
|1,497
|Union
|31
|2
|17
|Wheeler
|50
|–
|45
|TOTAL
|17,939
|253
|13,826
