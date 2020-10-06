APH reporting 157 new COVID-19 cases, 124 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 157 new COVID-19 cases, 124 new recoveries, and 4 new deaths in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 72 new cases, totaling to 6,260. They also had 58 new recoveries, total to 4,441.

In Randall County, there are 85 new cases, totaling to 3,335. There are 66 new recoveries total to 2,570. There were 4 new deaths reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:44 p.m. on October 6, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 64 – 56 Briscoe 15 1 11 Carson 31 – 17 Castro 263 5 240 Childress 75 – 64 Cimarron 27 – 24 Collingsworth 19 – 17 Cottle 30 3 25 Curry 919 7 462 Dallam 290 5 253 Deaf Smith 1,124 22 1,023 Donley 66 1 57 Gray 341 9 290 Hall 35 1 21 Hardeman 30 – 25 Hansford 145 5 106 Hartley 157 4 139 Hemphill 96 – 74 Hutchinson 233 6 179 Lipscomb 36 1 31 Moore 1,185 22 1,124 Ochiltree 144 5 119 Oldham 19 1 15 Parmer 443 8 402 Potter 6,260 75 4,441 Quay 77 2 48 Randall 3,335 48 2,570 Roberts 12 – 10 Roosevelt 306 4 169 Sherman 71 1 62 Swisher 109 3 97 Texas 1,630 10 1,477 Union 31 2 16 Wheeler 50 – 45 TOTAL 17,654 252 13,720

