APH reporting 157 new COVID-19 cases, 124 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 157 new COVID-19 cases, 124 new recoveries, and 4 new deaths in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 72 new cases, totaling to 6,260. They also had 58 new recoveries, total to 4,441.

In Randall County, there are 85 new cases, totaling to 3,335. There are 66 new recoveries total to 2,570. There were 4 new deaths reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:44 p.m. on October 6, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver6456
Briscoe15111
Carson3117
Castro2635240
Childress7564
Cimarron2724
Collingsworth1917
Cottle30325
Curry9197462
Dallam2905253
Deaf Smith1,124221,023
Donley66157
Gray3419290
Hall35121
Hardeman3025
Hansford1455106
Hartley1574139
Hemphill9674
Hutchinson2336179
Lipscomb36131
Moore1,185221,124
Ochiltree1445119
Oldham19115
Parmer4438402
Potter6,260754,441
Quay77248
Randall3,335482,570
Roberts1210
Roosevelt3064169
Sherman71162
Swisher109397
Texas1,630101,477
Union31216
Wheeler5045
TOTAL17,65425213,720

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss