APH reporting 157 new COVID-19 cases, 124 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 157 new COVID-19 cases, 124 new recoveries, and 4 new deaths in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 72 new cases, totaling to 6,260. They also had 58 new recoveries, total to 4,441.
In Randall County, there are 85 new cases, totaling to 3,335. There are 66 new recoveries total to 2,570. There were 4 new deaths reported.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:44 p.m. on October 6, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|64
|–
|56
|Briscoe
|15
|1
|11
|Carson
|31
|–
|17
|Castro
|263
|5
|240
|Childress
|75
|–
|64
|Cimarron
|27
|–
|24
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|17
|Cottle
|30
|3
|25
|Curry
|919
|7
|462
|Dallam
|290
|5
|253
|Deaf Smith
|1,124
|22
|1,023
|Donley
|66
|1
|57
|Gray
|341
|9
|290
|Hall
|35
|1
|21
|Hardeman
|30
|–
|25
|Hansford
|145
|5
|106
|Hartley
|157
|4
|139
|Hemphill
|96
|–
|74
|Hutchinson
|233
|6
|179
|Lipscomb
|36
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,185
|22
|1,124
|Ochiltree
|144
|5
|119
|Oldham
|19
|1
|15
|Parmer
|443
|8
|402
|Potter
|6,260
|75
|4,441
|Quay
|77
|2
|48
|Randall
|3,335
|48
|2,570
|Roberts
|12
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|306
|4
|169
|Sherman
|71
|1
|62
|Swisher
|109
|3
|97
|Texas
|1,630
|10
|1,477
|Union
|31
|2
|16
|Wheeler
|50
|–
|45
|TOTAL
|17,654
|252
|13,720
