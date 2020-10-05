APH reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases, 71 new recoveries, and 2 new deaths in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 61 new cases, totaling to 6,188. They also had 37 new recoveries, total to 4,383. There was 1 new death reported.

In Randall County, there are 57 new cases, totaling to 3,250. There are 34 new recoveries total to 2,504. There was 1 new death reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:49 p.m. on October 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver6454
Briscoe15111
Carson3117
Castro2635240
Childress7564
Cimarron2723
Collingsworth1917
Cottle29325
Curry9087457
Dallam2845249
Deaf Smith1,120221,023
Donley66157
Gray3349290
Hall35121
Hardeman3025
Hansford1455106
Hartley1534137
Hemphill8974
Hutchinson2336179
Lipscomb36131
Moore1,185221,124
Ochiltree1445119
Oldham19115
Parmer4438402
Potter6,188754,383
Quay76247
Randall3,250442,504
Roberts1210
Roosevelt3044168
Sherman66158
Swisher109397
Texas1,602101,458
Union31216
Wheeler5045
TOTAL17,44824813,557

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss