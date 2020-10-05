APH reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases, 71 new recoveries, and 2 new deaths in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 61 new cases, totaling to 6,188. They also had 37 new recoveries, total to 4,383. There was 1 new death reported.

In Randall County, there are 57 new cases, totaling to 3,250. There are 34 new recoveries total to 2,504. There was 1 new death reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:49 p.m. on October 5, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 64 – 54 Briscoe 15 1 11 Carson 31 – 17 Castro 263 5 240 Childress 75 – 64 Cimarron 27 – 23 Collingsworth 19 – 17 Cottle 29 3 25 Curry 908 7 457 Dallam 284 5 249 Deaf Smith 1,120 22 1,023 Donley 66 1 57 Gray 334 9 290 Hall 35 1 21 Hardeman 30 – 25 Hansford 145 5 106 Hartley 153 4 137 Hemphill 89 – 74 Hutchinson 233 6 179 Lipscomb 36 1 31 Moore 1,185 22 1,124 Ochiltree 144 5 119 Oldham 19 1 15 Parmer 443 8 402 Potter 6,188 75 4,383 Quay 76 2 47 Randall 3,250 44 2,504 Roberts 12 – 10 Roosevelt 304 4 168 Sherman 66 1 58 Swisher 109 3 97 Texas 1,602 10 1,458 Union 31 2 16 Wheeler 50 – 45 TOTAL 17,448 248 13,557

