APH reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases, 71 new recoveries, and 2 new deaths in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 61 new cases, totaling to 6,188. They also had 37 new recoveries, total to 4,383. There was 1 new death reported.
In Randall County, there are 57 new cases, totaling to 3,250. There are 34 new recoveries total to 2,504. There was 1 new death reported.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:49 p.m. on October 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|64
|–
|54
|Briscoe
|15
|1
|11
|Carson
|31
|–
|17
|Castro
|263
|5
|240
|Childress
|75
|–
|64
|Cimarron
|27
|–
|23
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|17
|Cottle
|29
|3
|25
|Curry
|908
|7
|457
|Dallam
|284
|5
|249
|Deaf Smith
|1,120
|22
|1,023
|Donley
|66
|1
|57
|Gray
|334
|9
|290
|Hall
|35
|1
|21
|Hardeman
|30
|–
|25
|Hansford
|145
|5
|106
|Hartley
|153
|4
|137
|Hemphill
|89
|–
|74
|Hutchinson
|233
|6
|179
|Lipscomb
|36
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,185
|22
|1,124
|Ochiltree
|144
|5
|119
|Oldham
|19
|1
|15
|Parmer
|443
|8
|402
|Potter
|6,188
|75
|4,383
|Quay
|76
|2
|47
|Randall
|3,250
|44
|2,504
|Roberts
|12
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|304
|4
|168
|Sherman
|66
|1
|58
|Swisher
|109
|3
|97
|Texas
|1,602
|10
|1,458
|Union
|31
|2
|16
|Wheeler
|50
|–
|45
|TOTAL
|17,448
|248
|13,557
