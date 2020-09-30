APH reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases, 111 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases and 111 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 51 new cases, totaling to 5,989. They also had 67 new recoveries, total to 4,286.

In Randall County, there are 63 new cases, totaling to 3,045. There are 44 new recoveries total to 2,420.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on September 30, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 60 – 48 Briscoe 14 1 11 Carson 23 – 17 Castro 259 5 232 Childress 72 – 61 Cimarron 26 – 23 Collingsworth 18 – 17 Cottle 29 3 25 Curry 818 6 438 Dallam 271 5 237 Deaf Smith 1,103 22 989 Donley 65 1 57 Gray 316 7 275 Hall 31 1 17 Hardeman 30 – 25 Hansford 119 5 130 Hartley 147 4 128 Hemphill 82 – 72 Hutchinson 221 5 156 Lipscomb 32 – 28 Moore 1,182 22 1,111 Ochiltree 137 5 108 Oldham 18 1 15 Parmer 439 7 393 Potter 5,989 70 4,286 Quay 74 2 46 Randall 3,045 42 2,420 Roberts 10 – 9 Roosevelt 282 4 149 Sherman 66 – 57 Swisher 109 3 96 Texas 1,563 10 1,401 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 48 – 43 TOTAL 16,742 234 13,118

