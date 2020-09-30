APH reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases, 111 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 09 30 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases and 111 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 51 new cases, totaling to 5,989. They also had 67 new recoveries, total to 4,286.

In Randall County, there are 63 new cases, totaling to 3,045. There are 44 new recoveries total to 2,420.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on September 30, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver6048
Briscoe14111
Carson2317
Castro2595232
Childress7261
Cimarron2623
Collingsworth1817
Cottle29325
Curry8186438
Dallam2715237
Deaf Smith1,10322989
Donley65157
Gray3167275
Hall31117
Hardeman3025
Hansford1195130
Hartley1474128
Hemphill8272
Hutchinson2215156
Lipscomb3228
Moore1,182221,111
Ochiltree1375108
Oldham18115
Parmer4397393
Potter5,989704,286
Quay74246
Randall3,045422,420
Roberts109
Roosevelt2824149
Sherman6657
Swisher109396
Texas1,563101,401
Union31214
Wheeler4843
TOTAL16,74223413,118
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss