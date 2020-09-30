APH reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases, 111 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases and 111 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 51 new cases, totaling to 5,989. They also had 67 new recoveries, total to 4,286.
In Randall County, there are 63 new cases, totaling to 3,045. There are 44 new recoveries total to 2,420.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on September 30, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|60
|–
|48
|Briscoe
|14
|1
|11
|Carson
|23
|–
|17
|Castro
|259
|5
|232
|Childress
|72
|–
|61
|Cimarron
|26
|–
|23
|Collingsworth
|18
|–
|17
|Cottle
|29
|3
|25
|Curry
|818
|6
|438
|Dallam
|271
|5
|237
|Deaf Smith
|1,103
|22
|989
|Donley
|65
|1
|57
|Gray
|316
|7
|275
|Hall
|31
|1
|17
|Hardeman
|30
|–
|25
|Hansford
|119
|5
|130
|Hartley
|147
|4
|128
|Hemphill
|82
|–
|72
|Hutchinson
|221
|5
|156
|Lipscomb
|32
|–
|28
|Moore
|1,182
|22
|1,111
|Ochiltree
|137
|5
|108
|Oldham
|18
|1
|15
|Parmer
|439
|7
|393
|Potter
|5,989
|70
|4,286
|Quay
|74
|2
|46
|Randall
|3,045
|42
|2,420
|Roberts
|10
|–
|9
|Roosevelt
|282
|4
|149
|Sherman
|66
|–
|57
|Swisher
|109
|3
|96
|Texas
|1,563
|10
|1,401
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|48
|–
|43
|TOTAL
|16,742
|234
|13,118
