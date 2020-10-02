APH reporting 113 new COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 113 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new recoveries, and 4 new deaths in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 55 new cases, totaling to 6,127. They also had 31 new recoveries, total to 4,346. There were 3 new deaths reported.

In Randall County, there are 58 new cases, totaling to 3,193. There are 24 new recoveries total to 2,470. There was 1 new death reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver6251
Briscoe14111
Carson2917
Castro2635234
Childress7563
Cimarron2723
Collingsworth1917
Cottle29325
Curry8546447
Dallam2765242
Deaf Smith1,115221,023
Donley66157
Gray3349290
Hall34118
Hardeman3025
Hansford1255103
Hartley1494135
Hemphill8774
Hutchinson2246167
Lipscomb32131
Moore1,183221,114
Ochiltree1405115
Oldham18115
Parmer4438395
Potter6,127744,346
Quay74247
Randall3,193432,470
Roberts1110
Roosevelt2894159
Sherman66157
Swisher109397
Texas1,587101,426
Union31215
Wheeler4843
TOTAL17,17624513,373

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss