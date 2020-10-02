APH reporting 113 new COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 113 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new recoveries, and 4 new deaths in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 55 new cases, totaling to 6,127. They also had 31 new recoveries, total to 4,346. There were 3 new deaths reported.

In Randall County, there are 58 new cases, totaling to 3,193. There are 24 new recoveries total to 2,470. There was 1 new death reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 2, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 62 – 51 Briscoe 14 1 11 Carson 29 – 17 Castro 263 5 234 Childress 75 – 63 Cimarron 27 – 23 Collingsworth 19 – 17 Cottle 29 3 25 Curry 854 6 447 Dallam 276 5 242 Deaf Smith 1,115 22 1,023 Donley 66 1 57 Gray 334 9 290 Hall 34 1 18 Hardeman 30 – 25 Hansford 125 5 103 Hartley 149 4 135 Hemphill 87 – 74 Hutchinson 224 6 167 Lipscomb 32 1 31 Moore 1,183 22 1,114 Ochiltree 140 5 115 Oldham 18 1 15 Parmer 443 8 395 Potter 6,127 74 4,346 Quay 74 2 47 Randall 3,193 43 2,470 Roberts 11 – 10 Roosevelt 289 4 159 Sherman 66 1 57 Swisher 109 3 97 Texas 1,587 10 1,426 Union 31 2 15 Wheeler 48 – 43 TOTAL 17,176 245 13,373

More from MyHighPlains.com: