APH reporting 113 new COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 113 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new recoveries, and 4 new deaths in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 55 new cases, totaling to 6,127. They also had 31 new recoveries, total to 4,346. There were 3 new deaths reported.
In Randall County, there are 58 new cases, totaling to 3,193. There are 24 new recoveries total to 2,470. There was 1 new death reported.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|62
|–
|51
|Briscoe
|14
|1
|11
|Carson
|29
|–
|17
|Castro
|263
|5
|234
|Childress
|75
|–
|63
|Cimarron
|27
|–
|23
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|17
|Cottle
|29
|3
|25
|Curry
|854
|6
|447
|Dallam
|276
|5
|242
|Deaf Smith
|1,115
|22
|1,023
|Donley
|66
|1
|57
|Gray
|334
|9
|290
|Hall
|34
|1
|18
|Hardeman
|30
|–
|25
|Hansford
|125
|5
|103
|Hartley
|149
|4
|135
|Hemphill
|87
|–
|74
|Hutchinson
|224
|6
|167
|Lipscomb
|32
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,183
|22
|1,114
|Ochiltree
|140
|5
|115
|Oldham
|18
|1
|15
|Parmer
|443
|8
|395
|Potter
|6,127
|74
|4,346
|Quay
|74
|2
|47
|Randall
|3,193
|43
|2,470
|Roberts
|11
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|289
|4
|159
|Sherman
|66
|1
|57
|Swisher
|109
|3
|97
|Texas
|1,587
|10
|1,426
|Union
|31
|2
|15
|Wheeler
|48
|–
|43
|TOTAL
|17,176
|245
|13,373
