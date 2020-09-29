APH reporting 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 121 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect an additional death in Potter County.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 121 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to the City of Amarillo, more than 1,000 of today’s positive tests are from the Nathaniel J. Neal Unit in Potter County. The city said the tests were done by the State of Texas on Sept. 24-25.

The city said there are no reports at this time of any hospitalizations related to individuals from the Neal Unit.

According to APH, Potter County’s new cases today total 1,057 new cases, totaling to 5,938. Four new deaths in Potter County take the death total to 70. 63 new recoveries total to 4,219.

In Randall County, there are 64 new cases, totaling to 2,982. 48 new recoveries total to 2,376.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on September 29, 2020.)

