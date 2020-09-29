APH reporting 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 121 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect an additional death in Potter County.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 121 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to the City of Amarillo, more than 1,000 of today’s positive tests are from the Nathaniel J. Neal Unit in Potter County. The city said the tests were done by the State of Texas on Sept. 24-25.

The city said there are no reports at this time of any hospitalizations related to individuals from the Neal Unit.

There are no reports at this time of any hospitalizations related to individuals from the Nathaniel J. Neal Unit. The Nathaniel J. Neal Unit is a state facility. Questions regarding the

Nathaniel J. Neal Unit can be directed to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. — CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) September 29, 2020

According to APH, Potter County’s new cases today total 1,057 new cases, totaling to 5,938. Four new deaths in Potter County take the death total to 70. 63 new recoveries total to 4,219.

In Randall County, there are 64 new cases, totaling to 2,982. 48 new recoveries total to 2,376.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on September 29, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 60 – 48 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 23 – 17 Castro 257 5 232 Childress 69 – 60 Cimarron 25 – 22 Collingsworth 18 – 17 Cottle 25 3 24 Curry 790 6 432 Dallam 260 5 226 Deaf Smith 1,103 22 989 Donley 64 1 56 Gray 316 7 275 Hall 28 1 17 Hardeman 25 – 24 Hansford 114 4 102 Hartley 143 4 123 Hemphill 73 – 68 Hutchinson 211 5 156 Lipscomb 32 – 28 Moore 1,174 22 1,110 Ochiltree 137 5 108 Oldham 17 1 15 Parmer 433 7 392 Potter 5,938 70 4,219 Quay 74 2 46 Randall 2,982 42 2,376 Roberts 9 – 9 Roosevelt 282 4 143 Sherman 63 – 56 Swisher 109 3 96 Texas 1,540 10 1,378 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 48 – 43 TOTAL 16,526 233 12,972

