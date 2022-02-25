AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Public Health Department’s Hospitalization report, 67 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Friday, with 35 of those in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 24 on ventilators.

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported that out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 65.7% were reported as unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 74.3% were reported as not vaccinated and 83.3% of those patients on ventilators were reported as not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 479 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 83.7% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

The numbers represent current data from BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.