AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Public Health Department’s Hospitalization report, 105 patients were hospitalized from COVID-19 Friday, with 45 of those in the ICU and 29 on ventilators.

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported that out of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly 74.3% were unvaccinated. Out of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU, nearly 73.3% were not vaccinated, and 82.8% of those patients on ventilators were not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 465 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, with around 84.5% of that number unvaccinated.

According to the latest COVID-19 report card, the Area Hospitalization Rate for Trauma Service Area A was 12.35%.

The numbers represent current data from BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.