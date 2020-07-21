APH: 99 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, 98 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 99 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 98 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 51 new cases, totaling to 3,263. Randall County has 48 new cases, totaling to 1,355.
APH reports Potter County with one new death, bringing its total to 41. Randall County has two new deaths, taking its total to 15.
For recoveries, Potter County has 54 new recoveries, totaling at 2,919. Randall County has 44 recoveries, totaling to 947.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:40 p.m. on July 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|6
|Carson
|10
|–
|7
|Castro
|147
|1
|88
|Childress
|9
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|6
|1
|4
|Curry
|320
|1
|94
|Dallam
|160
|1
|121
|Deaf Smith
|447
|17
|340
|Donley
|35
|–
|27
|Gray
|140
|4
|115
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|6
|–
|5
|Hansford
|43
|2
|27
|Hartley
|77
|3
|56
|Hemphill
|23
|–
|18
|Hutchinson
|91
|1
|65
|Lipscomb
|12
|–
|11
|Moore
|942
|15
|877
|Ochiltree
|62
|2
|51
|Oldham
|9
|1
|3
|Parmer
|261
|8
|192
|Potter
|3,263
|41
|2,919
|Quay
|24
|1
|3
|Randall
|1,355
|15
|947
|Roberts
|6
|–
|4
|Roosevelt
|92
|1
|40
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|65
|1
|34
|Texas
|1,007
|7
|994
|Union
|16
|–
|4
|Wheeler
|26
|–
|17
|TOTAL
|8,741
|126
|7,149
