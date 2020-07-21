APH: 99 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, 98 recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Tuesday 07 21 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 99 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 98 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 51 new cases, totaling to 3,263. Randall County has 48 new cases, totaling to 1,355.

APH reports Potter County with one new death, bringing its total to 41. Randall County has two new deaths, taking its total to 15.

For recoveries, Potter County has 54 new recoveries, totaling at 2,919. Randall County has 44 recoveries, totaling to 947.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:40 p.m. on July 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe916
Carson107
Castro147188
Childress97
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle614
Curry320194
Dallam1601121
Deaf Smith44717340
Donley3527
Gray1404115
Hall211
Hardeman65
Hansford43227
Hartley77356
Hemphill2318
Hutchinson91165
Lipscomb1211
Moore94215877
Ochiltree62251
Oldham913
Parmer2618192
Potter3,263412,919
Quay2413
Randall1,35515947
Roberts64
Roosevelt92140
Sherman3430
Swisher65134
Texas1,0077994
Union164
Wheeler2617
TOTAL8,7411267,149
