APH: 99 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, 98 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 99 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 98 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 51 new cases, totaling to 3,263. Randall County has 48 new cases, totaling to 1,355.

APH reports Potter County with one new death, bringing its total to 41. Randall County has two new deaths, taking its total to 15.

For recoveries, Potter County has 54 new recoveries, totaling at 2,919. Randall County has 44 recoveries, totaling to 947.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:40 p.m. on July 21, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 9 1 6 Carson 10 – 7 Castro 147 1 88 Childress 9 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 6 1 4 Curry 320 1 94 Dallam 160 1 121 Deaf Smith 447 17 340 Donley 35 – 27 Gray 140 4 115 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 6 – 5 Hansford 43 2 27 Hartley 77 3 56 Hemphill 23 – 18 Hutchinson 91 1 65 Lipscomb 12 – 11 Moore 942 15 877 Ochiltree 62 2 51 Oldham 9 1 3 Parmer 261 8 192 Potter 3,263 41 2,919 Quay 24 1 3 Randall 1,355 15 947 Roberts 6 – 4 Roosevelt 92 1 40 Sherman 34 – 30 Swisher 65 1 34 Texas 1,007 7 994 Union 16 – 4 Wheeler 26 – 17 TOTAL 8,741 126 7,149

