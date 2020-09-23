APH: 98 new COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases, and 99 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 53 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,707. 46 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,109.

In Randall County, 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,767. 53 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,244.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:45 p.m. on September 23, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 50 – 45 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 19 – 17 Castro 250 5 226 Childress 66 – 59 Cimarron 24 – 18 Collingsworth 18 – 17 Cottle 25 2 23 Curry 744 5 412 Dallam 253 5 219 Deaf Smith 1,059 20 952 Donley 61 1 53 Gray 296 5 264 Hall 27 1 15 Hardeman 25 – 24 Hansford 111 4 100 Hartley 137 4 114 Hemphill 73 – 66 Hutchinson 193 3 147 Lipscomb 32 – 25 Moore 1,152 20 1,101 Ochiltree 127 5 106 Oldham 15 1 15 Parmer 417 7 380 Potter 4,707 62 4,109 Quay 73 2 46 Randall 2,767 38 2,244 Roberts 9 – 7 Roosevelt 270 3 130 Sherman 60 – 53 Swisher 100 3 91 Texas 1,455 8 1,311 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 46 – 42 TOTAL 14,717 208 12467

