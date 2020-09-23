APH: 98 new COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases, and 99 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 53 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,707. 46 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,109.
In Randall County, 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,767. 53 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,244.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:45 p.m. on September 23, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|50
|–
|45
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|19
|–
|17
|Castro
|250
|5
|226
|Childress
|66
|–
|59
|Cimarron
|24
|–
|18
|Collingsworth
|18
|–
|17
|Cottle
|25
|2
|23
|Curry
|744
|5
|412
|Dallam
|253
|5
|219
|Deaf Smith
|1,059
|20
|952
|Donley
|61
|1
|53
|Gray
|296
|5
|264
|Hall
|27
|1
|15
|Hardeman
|25
|–
|24
|Hansford
|111
|4
|100
|Hartley
|137
|4
|114
|Hemphill
|73
|–
|66
|Hutchinson
|193
|3
|147
|Lipscomb
|32
|–
|25
|Moore
|1,152
|20
|1,101
|Ochiltree
|127
|5
|106
|Oldham
|15
|1
|15
|Parmer
|417
|7
|380
|Potter
|4,707
|62
|4,109
|Quay
|73
|2
|46
|Randall
|2,767
|38
|2,244
|Roberts
|9
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|270
|3
|130
|Sherman
|60
|–
|53
|Swisher
|100
|3
|91
|Texas
|1,455
|8
|1,311
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|46
|–
|42
|TOTAL
|14,717
|208
|12467
