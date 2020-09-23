APH: 98 new COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 98 new COVID-19 cases, and 99 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 53 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,707. 46 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,109.

In Randall County, 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,767. 53 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,244.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:45 p.m. on September 23, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver5045
Briscoe12111
Carson1917
Castro2505226
Childress6659
Cimarron2418
Collingsworth1817
Cottle25223
Curry7445412
Dallam2535219
Deaf Smith1,05920952
Donley61153
Gray2965264
Hall27115
Hardeman2524
Hansford1114100
Hartley1374114
Hemphill7366
Hutchinson1933147
Lipscomb3225
Moore1,152201,101
Ochiltree1275106
Oldham15115
Parmer4177380
Potter4,707624,109
Quay73246
Randall2,767382,244
Roberts97
Roosevelt2703130
Sherman6053
Swisher100391
Texas1,45581,311
Union31214
Wheeler4642
TOTAL14,71720812467

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss