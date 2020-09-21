APH: 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 14 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 14 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 41 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,558. 12 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,043.
In Randall County, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,649. Two new deaths there make the death total 38. Two recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,151.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:50 p.m. on September 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|12
|1
|11
|Beaver
|48
|–
|44
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|18
|–
|17
|Castro
|249
|5
|226
|Childress
|66
|–
|59
|Cimarron
|23
|–
|17
|Collingsworth
|18
|–
|17
|Cottle
|25
|2
|19
|Curry
|740
|5
|400
|Dallam
|240
|5
|213
|Deaf Smith
|1,036
|20
|913
|Donley
|59
|1
|53
|Gray
|293
|5
|264
|Hall
|24
|1
|15
|Hardeman
|24
|–
|24
|Hansford
|111
|4
|100
|Hartley
|127
|4
|111
|Hemphill
|74
|–
|66
|Hutchinson
|192
|3
|146
|Lipscomb
|32
|–
|25
|Moore
|1,151
|20
|1,100
|Ochiltree
|127
|4
|105
|Oldham
|16
|1
|15
|Parmer
|415
|7
|379
|Potter
|4,558
|61
|4,043
|Quay
|73
|2
|44
|Randall
|2,649
|38
|2,151
|Roberts
|9
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|267
|3
|125
|Sherman
|60
|–
|53
|Swisher
|99
|3
|90
|Texas
|1,425
|8
|1,290
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|46
|–
|42
|TOTAL
|14,349
|206
|12,209
