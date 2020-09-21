APH: 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 14 recoveries in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APHD COVID-19 Report Card and News Release 09 21 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 14 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 41 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,558. 12 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,043.

In Randall County, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,649. Two new deaths there make the death total 38. Two recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,151.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:50 p.m. on September 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong12111
Beaver4844
Briscoe12111
Carson1817
Castro2495226
Childress6659
Cimarron2317
Collingsworth1817
Cottle25219
Curry7405400
Dallam2405213
Deaf Smith1,03620913
Donley59153
Gray2935264
Hall24115
Hardeman2424
Hansford1114100
Hartley1274111
Hemphill7466
Hutchinson1923146
Lipscomb3225
Moore1,151201,100
Ochiltree1274105
Oldham16115
Parmer4157379
Potter4,558614,043
Quay73244
Randall2,649382,151
Roberts97
Roosevelt2673125
Sherman6053
Swisher99390
Texas1,42581,290
Union31214
Wheeler4642
TOTAL14,34920612,209
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss