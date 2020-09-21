APH: 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 14 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 14 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 41 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,558. 12 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,043.

In Randall County, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,649. Two new deaths there make the death total 38. Two recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,151.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:50 p.m. on September 21, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 12 1 11 Beaver 48 – 44 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 18 – 17 Castro 249 5 226 Childress 66 – 59 Cimarron 23 – 17 Collingsworth 18 – 17 Cottle 25 2 19 Curry 740 5 400 Dallam 240 5 213 Deaf Smith 1,036 20 913 Donley 59 1 53 Gray 293 5 264 Hall 24 1 15 Hardeman 24 – 24 Hansford 111 4 100 Hartley 127 4 111 Hemphill 74 – 66 Hutchinson 192 3 146 Lipscomb 32 – 25 Moore 1,151 20 1,100 Ochiltree 127 4 105 Oldham 16 1 15 Parmer 415 7 379 Potter 4,558 61 4,043 Quay 73 2 44 Randall 2,649 38 2,151 Roberts 9 – 7 Roosevelt 267 3 125 Sherman 60 – 53 Swisher 99 3 90 Texas 1,425 8 1,290 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 46 – 42 TOTAL 14,349 206 12,209

