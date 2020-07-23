APH: 76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 29 recoveries in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 29 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 46 new cases, totaling to 3,340. Randall County has 30 new cases, totaling to 1,424.

APH reports Randall County has one new death, taking its total to 17. Potter County has a total of 42 deaths.

For recoveries, Potter County has 15 new recoveries, totaling at 2,950. Randall County has 14 recoveries, totaling to 972.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on July 23, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3332
Briscoe917
Carson107
Castro147169
Childress147
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle613
Curry3281100
Dallam1621122
Deaf Smith52619389
Donley3728
Gray1414116
Hall411
Hardeman107
Hansford45227
Hartley78456
Hemphill3120
Hutchinson96166
Lipscomb1211
Moore96115882
Ochiltree63257
Oldham914
Parmer2778206
Potter3,340422,950
Quay2814
Randall1,42417972
Roberts64
Roosevelt95141
Sherman3530
Swisher69139
Texas1,0097995
Union144
Wheeler2818
TOTAL9,0591317,311
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss