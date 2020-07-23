APH: 76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 29 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 29 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 46 new cases, totaling to 3,340. Randall County has 30 new cases, totaling to 1,424.

APH reports Randall County has one new death, taking its total to 17. Potter County has a total of 42 deaths.

For recoveries, Potter County has 15 new recoveries, totaling at 2,950. Randall County has 14 recoveries, totaling to 972.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on July 23, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 33 – 32 Briscoe 9 1 7 Carson 10 – 7 Castro 147 1 69 Childress 14 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 6 1 3 Curry 328 1 100 Dallam 162 1 122 Deaf Smith 526 19 389 Donley 37 – 28 Gray 141 4 116 Hall 4 1 1 Hardeman 10 – 7 Hansford 45 2 27 Hartley 78 4 56 Hemphill 31 – 20 Hutchinson 96 1 66 Lipscomb 12 – 11 Moore 961 15 882 Ochiltree 63 2 57 Oldham 9 1 4 Parmer 277 8 206 Potter 3,340 42 2,950 Quay 28 1 4 Randall 1,424 17 972 Roberts 6 – 4 Roosevelt 95 1 41 Sherman 35 – 30 Swisher 69 1 39 Texas 1,009 7 995 Union 14 – 4 Wheeler 28 – 18 TOTAL 9,059 131 7,311

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: