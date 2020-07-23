AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 29 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 46 new cases, totaling to 3,340. Randall County has 30 new cases, totaling to 1,424.
APH reports Randall County has one new death, taking its total to 17. Potter County has a total of 42 deaths.
For recoveries, Potter County has 15 new recoveries, totaling at 2,950. Randall County has 14 recoveries, totaling to 972.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on July 23, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|33
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|7
|Carson
|10
|–
|7
|Castro
|147
|1
|69
|Childress
|14
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|6
|1
|3
|Curry
|328
|1
|100
|Dallam
|162
|1
|122
|Deaf Smith
|526
|19
|389
|Donley
|37
|–
|28
|Gray
|141
|4
|116
|Hall
|4
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|10
|–
|7
|Hansford
|45
|2
|27
|Hartley
|78
|4
|56
|Hemphill
|31
|–
|20
|Hutchinson
|96
|1
|66
|Lipscomb
|12
|–
|11
|Moore
|961
|15
|882
|Ochiltree
|63
|2
|57
|Oldham
|9
|1
|4
|Parmer
|277
|8
|206
|Potter
|3,340
|42
|2,950
|Quay
|28
|1
|4
|Randall
|1,424
|17
|972
|Roberts
|6
|–
|4
|Roosevelt
|95
|1
|41
|Sherman
|35
|–
|30
|Swisher
|69
|1
|39
|Texas
|1,009
|7
|995
|Union
|14
|–
|4
|Wheeler
|28
|–
|18
|TOTAL
|9,059
|131
|7,311
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 60 percent of parents want to delay in-person classes
- Oklahoma governor’s chief of staff announces resignation
- New Mexico district, teachers ink deal over school reopening
- Center City of Amarillo has received an official designation as a Texas and national Main Street City for the 19th year
- APH: 76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 29 recoveries in the Amarillo area