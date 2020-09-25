APH: 74 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases, and 19 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 35 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,780. 8 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,144.
In Randall County, 39 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,833. 11 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,306.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:40 p.m. on September 25, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|53
|–
|48
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|21
|–
|17
|Castro
|251
|5
|229
|Childress
|68
|–
|59
|Cimarron
|24
|–
|21
|Collingsworth
|18
|–
|17
|Cottle
|25
|3
|24
|Curry
|769
|5
|421
|Dallam
|259
|5
|225
|Deaf Smith
|1,059
|21
|952
|Donley
|61
|1
|55
|Gray
|304
|7
|275
|Hall
|28
|1
|15
|Hardeman
|25
|–
|24
|Hansford
|112
|4
|100
|Hartley
|141
|4
|120
|Hemphill
|73
|–
|66
|Hutchinson
|202
|3
|148
|Lipscomb
|32
|–
|26
|Moore
|1,159
|20
|1,102
|Ochiltree
|113
|5
|107
|Oldham
|17
|1
|15
|Parmer
|422
|7
|382
|Potter
|4,780
|63
|4,144
|Quay
|74
|2
|46
|Randall
|2,833
|40
|2,306
|Roberts
|9
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|280
|3
|134
|Sherman
|62
|–
|55
|Swisher
|104
|3
|91
|Texas
|1,491
|8
|1,332
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|47
|–
|43
|TOTAL
|14,992
|215
|12,642
