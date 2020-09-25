APH: 74 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases, and 19 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 35 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,780. 8 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,144.

In Randall County, 39 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,833. 11 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,306.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:40 p.m. on September 25, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 53 – 48 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 21 – 17 Castro 251 5 229 Childress 68 – 59 Cimarron 24 – 21 Collingsworth 18 – 17 Cottle 25 3 24 Curry 769 5 421 Dallam 259 5 225 Deaf Smith 1,059 21 952 Donley 61 1 55 Gray 304 7 275 Hall 28 1 15 Hardeman 25 – 24 Hansford 112 4 100 Hartley 141 4 120 Hemphill 73 – 66 Hutchinson 202 3 148 Lipscomb 32 – 26 Moore 1,159 20 1,102 Ochiltree 113 5 107 Oldham 17 1 15 Parmer 422 7 382 Potter 4,780 63 4,144 Quay 74 2 46 Randall 2,833 40 2,306 Roberts 9 – 7 Roosevelt 280 3 134 Sherman 62 – 55 Swisher 104 3 91 Texas 1,491 8 1,332 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 47 – 43 TOTAL 14,992 215 12,642

More from MyHighPlains.com: