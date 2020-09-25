APH: 74 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases, and 19 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 35 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,780. 8 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,144.

In Randall County, 39 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,833. 11 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,306.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:40 p.m. on September 25, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver5348
Briscoe12111
Carson2117
Castro2515229
Childress6859
Cimarron2421
Collingsworth1817
Cottle25324
Curry7695421
Dallam2595225
Deaf Smith1,05921952
Donley61155
Gray3047275
Hall28115
Hardeman2524
Hansford1124100
Hartley1414120
Hemphill7366
Hutchinson2023148
Lipscomb3226
Moore1,159201,102
Ochiltree1135107
Oldham17115
Parmer4227382
Potter4,780634,144
Quay74246
Randall2,833402,306
Roberts97
Roosevelt2803134
Sherman6255
Swisher104391
Texas1,49181,332
Union31214
Wheeler4743
TOTAL14,99221512,642

