APH: 70 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 27 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 27 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 31 new cases, totaling to 3,294. Randall County has 39 new cases, totaling to 1,394.
APH reports Potter County with one new death, bringing its total to 42. Randall County has one new death, taking its total to 16.
For recoveries, Potter County has 16 new recoveries, totaling at 2,935. Randall County has 11 recoveries, totaling to 958.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on July 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|6
|Carson
|10
|–
|7
|Castro
|147
|1
|88
|Childress
|9
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|6
|1
|4
|Curry
|327
|1
|95
|Dallam
|162
|1
|122
|Deaf Smith
|468
|17
|340
|Donley
|35
|–
|27
|Gray
|140
|4
|115
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|8
|–
|6
|Hansford
|44
|2
|27
|Hartley
|78
|4
|56
|Hemphill
|23
|–
|18
|Hutchinson
|95
|1
|65
|Lipscomb
|12
|–
|11
|Moore
|951
|15
|878
|Ochiltree
|62
|2
|51
|Oldham
|9
|1
|3
|Parmer
|261
|8
|193
|Potter
|3,294
|42
|2,935
|Quay
|26
|1
|3
|Randall
|1,394
|16
|958
|Roberts
|6
|–
|4
|Roosevelt
|92
|1
|41
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|67
|1
|34
|Texas
|1,007
|7
|994
|Union
|14
|–
|4
|Wheeler
|27
|–
|17
|TOTAL
|8,871
|128
|7,181
