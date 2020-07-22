APH: 70 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 27 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 27 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 31 new cases, totaling to 3,294. Randall County has 39 new cases, totaling to 1,394.

APH reports Potter County with one new death, bringing its total to 42. Randall County has one new death, taking its total to 16.

For recoveries, Potter County has 16 new recoveries, totaling at 2,935. Randall County has 11 recoveries, totaling to 958.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on July 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 9 1 6 Carson 10 – 7 Castro 147 1 88 Childress 9 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 6 1 4 Curry 327 1 95 Dallam 162 1 122 Deaf Smith 468 17 340 Donley 35 – 27 Gray 140 4 115 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 8 – 6 Hansford 44 2 27 Hartley 78 4 56 Hemphill 23 – 18 Hutchinson 95 1 65 Lipscomb 12 – 11 Moore 951 15 878 Ochiltree 62 2 51 Oldham 9 1 3 Parmer 261 8 193 Potter 3,294 42 2,935 Quay 26 1 3 Randall 1,394 16 958 Roberts 6 – 4 Roosevelt 92 1 41 Sherman 34 – 30 Swisher 67 1 34 Texas 1,007 7 994 Union 14 – 4 Wheeler 27 – 17 TOTAL 8,871 128 7,181

