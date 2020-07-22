APH: 70 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 27 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 27 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 31 new cases, totaling to 3,294. Randall County has 39 new cases, totaling to 1,394.

APH reports Potter County with one new death, bringing its total to 42. Randall County has one new death, taking its total to 16.

For recoveries, Potter County has 16 new recoveries, totaling at 2,935. Randall County has 11 recoveries, totaling to 958.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on July 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe916
Carson107
Castro147188
Childress97
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle614
Curry327195
Dallam1621122
Deaf Smith46817340
Donley3527
Gray1404115
Hall211
Hardeman86
Hansford44227
Hartley78456
Hemphill2318
Hutchinson95165
Lipscomb1211
Moore95115878
Ochiltree62251
Oldham913
Parmer2618193
Potter3,294422,935
Quay2613
Randall1,39416958
Roberts64
Roosevelt92141
Sherman3430
Swisher67134
Texas1,0077994
Union144
Wheeler2717
TOTAL8,8711287,181
