APH: 65 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 72 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 72 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 38 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,745. One new death was also reported today, making that 63 deaths for the county. 27 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,136.

In Randall County, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,794. Two new deaths in Randall take the number to 40. 51 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,295.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on September 24, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 13 1 11 Beaver 50 – 45 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 19 – 17 Castro 250 5 227 Childress 68 – 59 Cimarron 24 – 18 Collingsworth 18 – 17 Cottle 25 2 24 Curry 759 5 417 Dallam 255 5 221 Deaf Smith 1,059 21 952 Donley 61 1 53 Gray 300 7 275 Hall 28 1 15 Hardeman 25 – 24 Hansford 112 4 100 Hartley 140 4 118 Hemphill 73 – 66 Hutchinson 196 3 147 Lipscomb 32 – 25 Moore 1,158 20 1,102 Ochiltree 113 5 106 Oldham 16 1 15 Parmer 417 7 380 Potter 4,745 63 4,136 Quay 73 2 46 Randall 2,794 40 2,295 Roberts 9 – 7 Roosevelt 275 3 132 Sherman 61 – 54 Swisher 104 3 91 Texas 1,455 8 1,311 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 46 – 43 TOTAL 14,837 214 12,574

