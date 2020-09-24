APH: 65 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 72 recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Thursday 09 24 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 72 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 38 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,745. One new death was also reported today, making that 63 deaths for the county. 27 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,136.

In Randall County, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,794. Two new deaths in Randall take the number to 40. 51 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,295.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on September 24, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong13111
Beaver5045
Briscoe12111
Carson1917
Castro2505227
Childress6859
Cimarron2418
Collingsworth1817
Cottle25224
Curry7595417
Dallam2555221
Deaf Smith1,05921952
Donley61153
Gray3007275
Hall28115
Hardeman2524
Hansford1124100
Hartley1404118
Hemphill7366
Hutchinson1963147
Lipscomb3225
Moore1,158201,102
Ochiltree1135106
Oldham16115
Parmer4177380
Potter4,745634,136
Quay73246
Randall2,794402,295
Roberts97
Roosevelt2753132
Sherman6154
Swisher104391
Texas1,45581,311
Union31214
Wheeler4643
TOTAL14,83721412,574
