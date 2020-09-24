APH: 65 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 72 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 72 new recoveries have been reported in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 38 new cases were reported in Potter County, taking the total case number to 4,745. One new death was also reported today, making that 63 deaths for the county. 27 recoveries were also reported today, making the total recovery number 4,136.
In Randall County, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported, totaling to 2,794. Two new deaths in Randall take the number to 40. 51 recoveries also were reported there today, making the total 2,295.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on September 24, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|13
|1
|11
|Beaver
|50
|–
|45
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|19
|–
|17
|Castro
|250
|5
|227
|Childress
|68
|–
|59
|Cimarron
|24
|–
|18
|Collingsworth
|18
|–
|17
|Cottle
|25
|2
|24
|Curry
|759
|5
|417
|Dallam
|255
|5
|221
|Deaf Smith
|1,059
|21
|952
|Donley
|61
|1
|53
|Gray
|300
|7
|275
|Hall
|28
|1
|15
|Hardeman
|25
|–
|24
|Hansford
|112
|4
|100
|Hartley
|140
|4
|118
|Hemphill
|73
|–
|66
|Hutchinson
|196
|3
|147
|Lipscomb
|32
|–
|25
|Moore
|1,158
|20
|1,102
|Ochiltree
|113
|5
|106
|Oldham
|16
|1
|15
|Parmer
|417
|7
|380
|Potter
|4,745
|63
|4,136
|Quay
|73
|2
|46
|Randall
|2,794
|40
|2,295
|Roberts
|9
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|275
|3
|132
|Sherman
|61
|–
|54
|Swisher
|104
|3
|91
|Texas
|1,455
|8
|1,311
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|46
|–
|43
|TOTAL
|14,837
|214
|12,574
