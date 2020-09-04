APH: 58 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 16 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 25 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, 38 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,181. The county’s recovery number is at 3,845 after nine new recoveries were reported. One new death was reported in Potter County. That brings the total to 54 deaths.
APH said 20 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,323. The county’s recovery number is at 1,992 after seven new recoveries were reported.
There are 578 active cases in the two counties.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on September 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|8
|Beaver
|44
|–
|41
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|17
|Castro
|231
|4
|198
|Childress
|57
|–
|49
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|13
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|694
|5
|338
|Dallam
|217
|3
|199
|Deaf Smith
|959
|20
|874
|Donley
|55
|1
|48
|Gray
|258
|5
|246
|Hall
|16
|1
|12
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|103
|3
|87
|Hartley
|111
|4
|101
|Hemphill
|65
|–
|48
|Hutchinson
|150
|3
|126
|Lipscomb
|25
|–
|21
|Moore
|1,125
|18
|1,062
|Ochiltree
|110
|4
|94
|Oldham
|16
|1
|13
|Parmer
|390
|7
|348
|Potter
|4,181
|54
|3,845
|Quay
|63
|2
|40
|Randall
|2,323
|35
|1,983
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|205
|1
|103
|Sherman
|58
|–
|50
|Swisher
|94
|3
|81
|Texas
|1,189
|7
|1,097
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|42
|–
|40
|TOTAL
|12,930
|187
|11,276
