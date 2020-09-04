APH: 58 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 16 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 25 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 38 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,181. The county’s recovery number is at 3,845 after nine new recoveries were reported. One new death was reported in Potter County. That brings the total to 54 deaths.

APH said 20 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,323. The county’s recovery number is at 1,992 after seven new recoveries were reported.

There are 578 active cases in the two counties.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on September 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong118
Beaver4441
Briscoe12111
Carson1717
Castro2314198
Childress5749
Cimarron1414
Collingsworth1613
Cottle18217
Curry6945338
Dallam2173199
Deaf Smith95920874
Donley55148
Gray2585246
Hall16112
Hardeman2222
Hansford103387
Hartley1114101
Hemphill6548
Hutchinson1503126
Lipscomb2521
Moore1,125181,062
Ochiltree110494
Oldham16113
Parmer3907348
Potter4,181543,845
Quay63240
Randall2,323351,983
Roberts87
Roosevelt2051103
Sherman5850
Swisher94381
Texas1,18971,097
Union31214
Wheeler4240
TOTAL12,93018711,276
