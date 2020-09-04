APH: 58 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 16 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 25 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, 38 new cases were reported in Potter County, bringing its total to 4,181. The county’s recovery number is at 3,845 after nine new recoveries were reported. One new death was reported in Potter County. That brings the total to 54 deaths.

APH said 20 new cases are in Randall County, totaling to 2,323. The county’s recovery number is at 1,992 after seven new recoveries were reported.

There are 578 active cases in the two counties.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:33 p.m. on September 4, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 8 Beaver 44 – 41 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 17 Castro 231 4 198 Childress 57 – 49 Cimarron 14 – 14 Collingsworth 16 – 13 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 694 5 338 Dallam 217 3 199 Deaf Smith 959 20 874 Donley 55 1 48 Gray 258 5 246 Hall 16 1 12 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 103 3 87 Hartley 111 4 101 Hemphill 65 – 48 Hutchinson 150 3 126 Lipscomb 25 – 21 Moore 1,125 18 1,062 Ochiltree 110 4 94 Oldham 16 1 13 Parmer 390 7 348 Potter 4,181 54 3,845 Quay 63 2 40 Randall 2,323 35 1,983 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 205 1 103 Sherman 58 – 50 Swisher 94 3 81 Texas 1,189 7 1,097 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 42 – 40 TOTAL 12,930 187 11,276

