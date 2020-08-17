APH: 49 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 73 recoveries in the Amarillo area

CORRECTION: An earlier headline for this story had the number of recoveries and new cases switched. They have been updated to reflect the correct numbers.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 73 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,823. There is a new death in Potter County, bringing it to 47 deaths. There is also 31 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,526.
APH said Randall County has 28 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,927. A new death in the county takes the total to 28. 42 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,661.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:15 p.m. on August 17, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|7
|Beaver
|39
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|12
|Castro
|209
|4
|158
|Childress
|53
|–
|29
|Cimarron
|11
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|13
|–
|7
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|594
|2
|202
|Dallam
|199
|2
|182
|Deaf Smith
|850
|19
|543
|Donley
|49
|–
|41
|Gray
|234
|5
|173
|Hall
|15
|1
|6
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|21
|Hansford
|93
|2
|53
|Hartley
|101
|4
|85
|Hemphill
|45
|–
|37
|Hutchinson
|133
|3
|106
|Lipscomb
|22
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,082
|14
|982
|Ochiltree
|100
|2
|78
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|360
|7
|290
|Potter
|3,823
|47
|3,526
|Quay
|50
|1
|13
|Randall
|1,927
|28
|1,661
|Roberts
|6
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|175
|1
|61
|Sherman
|46
|–
|40
|Swisher
|83
|3
|70
|Texas
|1,078
|7
|1,050
|Union
|30
|2
|9
|Wheeler
|36
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,547
|158
|9,569
