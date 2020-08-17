APH: 49 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 73 recoveries in the Amarillo area

CORRECTION: An earlier headline for this story had the number of recoveries and new cases switched. They have been updated to reflect the correct numbers.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 73 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,823. There is a new death in Potter County, bringing it to 47 deaths. There is also 31 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,526.

APH said Randall County has 28 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,927. A new death in the county takes the total to 28. 42 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,661.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:15 p.m. on August 17, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 7 Beaver 39 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 17 – 12 Castro 209 4 158 Childress 53 – 29 Cimarron 11 – 1 Collingsworth 13 – 7 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 594 2 202 Dallam 199 2 182 Deaf Smith 850 19 543 Donley 49 – 41 Gray 234 5 173 Hall 15 1 6 Hardeman 22 – 21 Hansford 93 2 53 Hartley 101 4 85 Hemphill 45 – 37 Hutchinson 133 3 106 Lipscomb 22 – 14 Moore 1,082 14 982 Ochiltree 100 2 78 Oldham 14 1 10 Parmer 360 7 290 Potter 3,823 47 3,526 Quay 50 1 13 Randall 1,927 28 1,661 Roberts 6 – 7 Roosevelt 175 1 61 Sherman 46 – 40 Swisher 83 3 70 Texas 1,078 7 1,050 Union 30 2 9 Wheeler 36 – 29 TOTAL 11,547 158 9,569

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: