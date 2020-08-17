APH: 49 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 73 recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Monday 08/17/20

CORRECTION: An earlier headline for this story had the number of recoveries and new cases switched. They have been updated to reflect the correct numbers.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 73 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,823. There is a new death in Potter County, bringing it to 47 deaths. There is also 31 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,526.

APH said Randall County has 28 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,927. A new death in the county takes the total to 28. 42 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,661.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:15 p.m. on August 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong87
Beaver3939
Briscoe12110
Carson1712
Castro2094158
Childress5329
Cimarron111
Collingsworth137
Cottle18217
Curry5942202
Dallam1992182
Deaf Smith85019543
Donley4941
Gray2345173
Hall1516
Hardeman2221
Hansford93253
Hartley101485
Hemphill4537
Hutchinson1333106
Lipscomb2214
Moore1,08214982
Ochiltree100278
Oldham14110
Parmer3607290
Potter3,823473,526
Quay50113
Randall1,927281,661
Roberts67
Roosevelt175161
Sherman4640
Swisher83370
Texas1,07871,050
Union3029
Wheeler3629
TOTAL11,5471589,569
