APH: 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported, Active cases drop by 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases and 78 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 23 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,966. There are also 47 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,706.
APH said Randall County has 25 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,102. 31 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, totaling to 1,802.
APH is reporting one new death in Randall County, bring the total to 33 deaths overall. APH reports that Potter County remains at a reported 51 deaths.
The health district is reporting there are 445 active cases of the coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:58 p.m. on August 25, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|10
|–
|7
|Beaver
|41
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|14
|Castro
|214
|4
|186
|Childress
|53
|–
|34
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|2
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|10
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|640
|3
|258
|Dallam
|206
|3
|191
|Deaf Smith
|897
|19
|709
|Donley
|52
|1
|45
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|16
|1
|8
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|99
|3
|65
|Hartley
|107
|4
|89
|Hemphill
|48
|–
|42
|Hutchinson
|139
|3
|117
|Lipscomb
|23
|–
|17
|Moore
|1,103
|17
|1,017
|Ochiltree
|102
|3
|86
|Oldham
|15
|1
|13
|Parmer
|372
|7
|319
|Potter
|3,966
|51
|3,706
|Quay
|61
|1
|23
|Randall
|2,102
|33
|1,833
|Roberts
|6
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|193
|1
|78
|Sherman
|50
|–
|40
|Swisher
|88
|3
|76
|Texas
|1,099
|7
|1,063
|Union
|31
|2
|11
|Wheeler
|40
|–
|32
|TOTAL
|12,117
|175
|10,411
