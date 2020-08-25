APH: 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported, Active cases drop by 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases and 78 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 23 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,966. There are also 47 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,706.

APH said Randall County has 25 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,102. 31 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, totaling to 1,802.

APH is reporting one new death in Randall County, bring the total to 33 deaths overall. APH reports that Potter County remains at a reported 51 deaths.

The health district is reporting there are 445 active cases of the coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:58 p.m. on August 25, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong107
Beaver4139
Briscoe12110
Carson1714
Castro2144186
Childress5334
Cimarron142
Collingsworth1610
Cottle18217
Curry6403258
Dallam2063191
Deaf Smith89719709
Donley52145
Gray2515225
Hall1618
Hardeman2222
Hansford99365
Hartley107489
Hemphill4842
Hutchinson1393117
Lipscomb2317
Moore1,103171,017
Ochiltree102386
Oldham15113
Parmer3727319
Potter3,966513,706
Quay61123
Randall2,102331,833
Roberts67
Roosevelt193178
Sherman5040
Swisher88376
Texas1,09971,063
Union31211
Wheeler4032
TOTAL12,11717510,411
