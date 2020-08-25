APH: 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported, Active cases drop by 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases and 78 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 23 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,966. There are also 47 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,706.

APH said Randall County has 25 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,102. 31 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, totaling to 1,802.

APH is reporting one new death in Randall County, bring the total to 33 deaths overall. APH reports that Potter County remains at a reported 51 deaths.

The health district is reporting there are 445 active cases of the coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:58 p.m. on August 25, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 10 – 7 Beaver 41 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 17 – 14 Castro 214 4 186 Childress 53 – 34 Cimarron 14 – 2 Collingsworth 16 – 10 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 640 3 258 Dallam 206 3 191 Deaf Smith 897 19 709 Donley 52 1 45 Gray 251 5 225 Hall 16 1 8 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 99 3 65 Hartley 107 4 89 Hemphill 48 – 42 Hutchinson 139 3 117 Lipscomb 23 – 17 Moore 1,103 17 1,017 Ochiltree 102 3 86 Oldham 15 1 13 Parmer 372 7 319 Potter 3,966 51 3,706 Quay 61 1 23 Randall 2,102 33 1,833 Roberts 6 – 7 Roosevelt 193 1 78 Sherman 50 – 40 Swisher 88 3 76 Texas 1,099 7 1,063 Union 31 2 11 Wheeler 40 – 32 TOTAL 12,117 175 10,411

