APH: 43 new COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 27 new cases, bringing the total number to 4,034. There are 20 new recoveries reported there, totaling to 3,763.

APH said Randall County has 16 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,168. 27 new recoveries take the total to 1,897.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:15 p.m. on August 28, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong117
Beaver4240
Briscoe12111
Carson1715
Castro2214190
Childress5642
Cimarron1414
Collingsworth1611
Cottle18217
Curry6553296
Dallam2113195
Deaf Smith93119837
Donley54147
Gray2515225
Hall17111
Hardeman2222
Hansford101373
Hartley108491
Hemphill5342
Hutchinson1453122
Lipscomb2320
Moore1,112181,033
Ochiltree105392
Oldham14113
Parmer3817330
Potter4,034513,763
Quay60130
Randall2,168331,897
Roberts87
Roosevelt195194
Sherman5344
Swisher93378
Texas1,12471,076
Union31214
Wheeler4133
TOTAL12,39717610,832
