APH: 43 new COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 27 new cases, bringing the total number to 4,034. There are 20 new recoveries reported there, totaling to 3,763.
APH said Randall County has 16 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,168. 27 new recoveries take the total to 1,897.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:15 p.m. on August 28, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|7
|Beaver
|42
|–
|40
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|15
|Castro
|221
|4
|190
|Childress
|56
|–
|42
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|11
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|655
|3
|296
|Dallam
|211
|3
|195
|Deaf Smith
|931
|19
|837
|Donley
|54
|1
|47
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|17
|1
|11
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|101
|3
|73
|Hartley
|108
|4
|91
|Hemphill
|53
|–
|42
|Hutchinson
|145
|3
|122
|Lipscomb
|23
|–
|20
|Moore
|1,112
|18
|1,033
|Ochiltree
|105
|3
|92
|Oldham
|14
|1
|13
|Parmer
|381
|7
|330
|Potter
|4,034
|51
|3,763
|Quay
|60
|1
|30
|Randall
|2,168
|33
|1,897
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|195
|1
|94
|Sherman
|53
|–
|44
|Swisher
|93
|3
|78
|Texas
|1,124
|7
|1,076
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|41
|–
|33
|TOTAL
|12,397
|176
|10,832
