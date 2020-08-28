APH: 43 new COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries reported in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 27 new cases, bringing the total number to 4,034. There are 20 new recoveries reported there, totaling to 3,763.

APH said Randall County has 16 new cases, bringing the total there to 2,168. 27 new recoveries take the total to 1,897.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:15 p.m. on August 28, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 7 Beaver 42 – 40 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 15 Castro 221 4 190 Childress 56 – 42 Cimarron 14 – 14 Collingsworth 16 – 11 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 655 3 296 Dallam 211 3 195 Deaf Smith 931 19 837 Donley 54 1 47 Gray 251 5 225 Hall 17 1 11 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 101 3 73 Hartley 108 4 91 Hemphill 53 – 42 Hutchinson 145 3 122 Lipscomb 23 – 20 Moore 1,112 18 1,033 Ochiltree 105 3 92 Oldham 14 1 13 Parmer 381 7 330 Potter 4,034 51 3,763 Quay 60 1 30 Randall 2,168 33 1,897 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 195 1 94 Sherman 53 – 44 Swisher 93 3 78 Texas 1,124 7 1,076 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 41 – 33 TOTAL 12,397 176 10,832

