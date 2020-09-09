APH: 42 new COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 17 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,211. 18 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,876. Potter County’s deaths remain at 54.

APH said 25 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,366. 16 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,019 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 35.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:30 p.m. on September 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1111
Beaver4444
Briscoe12111
Carson1717
Castro2394211
Childress6049
Cimarron1614
Collingsworth1714
Cottle18217
Curry7135362
Dallam2244203
Deaf Smith96720913
Donley57150
Gray2645248
Hall16114
Hardeman2222
Hansford105391
Hartley1144105
Hemphill7254
Hutchinson1544135
Lipscomb2622
Moore1,126191,080
Ochiltree113497
Oldham16113
Parmer3937364
Potter4,211543,876
Quay65244
Randall2,366352,019
Roberts87
Roosevelt2143109
Sherman5850
Swisher96385
Texas1,27971,150
Union31214
Wheeler4242
TOTAL13,15419011,462
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss