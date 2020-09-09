APH: 42 new COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 17 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,211. 18 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,876. Potter County’s deaths remain at 54.
APH said 25 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,366. 16 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,019 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 35.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:30 p.m. on September 9, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|11
|Beaver
|44
|–
|44
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|17
|Castro
|239
|4
|211
|Childress
|60
|–
|49
|Cimarron
|16
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|17
|–
|14
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|713
|5
|362
|Dallam
|224
|4
|203
|Deaf Smith
|967
|20
|913
|Donley
|57
|1
|50
|Gray
|264
|5
|248
|Hall
|16
|1
|14
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|105
|3
|91
|Hartley
|114
|4
|105
|Hemphill
|72
|–
|54
|Hutchinson
|154
|4
|135
|Lipscomb
|26
|–
|22
|Moore
|1,126
|19
|1,080
|Ochiltree
|113
|4
|97
|Oldham
|16
|1
|13
|Parmer
|393
|7
|364
|Potter
|4,211
|54
|3,876
|Quay
|65
|2
|44
|Randall
|2,366
|35
|2,019
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|214
|3
|109
|Sherman
|58
|–
|50
|Swisher
|96
|3
|85
|Texas
|1,279
|7
|1,150
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|42
|–
|42
|TOTAL
|13,154
|190
|11,462
