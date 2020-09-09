APH: 42 new COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 17 new cases, bringing its total number to 4,211. 18 recoveries were reported today, totaling to 3,876. Potter County’s deaths remain at 54.

APH said 25 new cases were reported in Randall County, totaling to 2,366. 16 new recoveries were reported, making that number 2,019 in total. Randall County’s deaths remain at 35.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:30 p.m. on September 9, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 11 Beaver 44 – 44 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 17 Castro 239 4 211 Childress 60 – 49 Cimarron 16 – 14 Collingsworth 17 – 14 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 713 5 362 Dallam 224 4 203 Deaf Smith 967 20 913 Donley 57 1 50 Gray 264 5 248 Hall 16 1 14 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 105 3 91 Hartley 114 4 105 Hemphill 72 – 54 Hutchinson 154 4 135 Lipscomb 26 – 22 Moore 1,126 19 1,080 Ochiltree 113 4 97 Oldham 16 1 13 Parmer 393 7 364 Potter 4,211 54 3,876 Quay 65 2 44 Randall 2,366 35 2,019 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 214 3 109 Sherman 58 – 50 Swisher 96 3 85 Texas 1,279 7 1,150 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 42 – 42 TOTAL 13,154 190 11,462

