APH: 40 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases and 98 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 22 new cases, totaling to 3,711. 51 recoveries were reported in the county, taking its recovery number to 3,267.
APH said Randall County has 18 new cases, totaling to 1,765. There were also 47 recoveries reported in Randall County, totaling at 1,363.
Randall County is also reporting one new death. That brings the total to 24 in Randall County and 45 in Potter County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:45 p.m. on August 11, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|4
|Beaver
|37
|–
|37
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|9
|Carson
|16
|–
|10
|Castro
|205
|4
|138
|Childress
|47
|–
|17
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|12
|–
|6
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|564
|2
|179
|Dallam
|196
|2
|176
|Deaf Smith
|763
|19
|487
|Donley
|49
|–
|36
|Gray
|227
|4
|173
|Hall
|14
|1
|4
|Hardeman
|21
|–
|20
|Hansford
|80
|2
|42
|Hartley
|97
|4
|83
|Hemphill
|44
|–
|36
|Hutchinson
|128
|3
|97
|Lipscomb
|20
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,063
|14
|952
|Ochiltree
|95
|2
|70
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|345
|7
|271
|Potter
|3,711
|45
|3,267
|Quay
|34
|1
|6
|Randall
|1,765
|24
|1,363
|Roberts
|6
|–
|6
|Roosevelt
|167
|1
|59
|Sherman
|45
|–
|40
|Swisher
|82
|2
|66
|Texas
|1,058
|7
|1,032
|Union
|30
|2
|8
|Wheeler
|33
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,007
|150
|8,765
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- US lawmakers introduce bill to encourage preventive health care
- President Trump, Ivanka made donations to Harris’s campaign in 2014
- College football chaos: Who is playing and who has canceled?
- Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy: ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due in 2021’
- World’s last Blockbuster becomes Airbnb rental