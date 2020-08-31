APH: 40 new cases in Potter/Randall County; 45 new recoveries

Coronavirus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,055. There are also 22 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,785.

APH said Randall County has 19 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,187. 23 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, totaling to 1,920.

APH is reporting deaths remains at 51 in Potter and 33 in Randall.

The health district is reporting there are 453 active cases of the coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:57 p.m. on August 31, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong117
Beaver4441
Briscoe12111
Carson1716
Castro2274196
Childress5748
Cimarron1414
Collingsworth1612
Cottle18217
Curry6603312
Dallam2113195
Deaf Smith94320837
Donley55148
Gray2515225
Hall16112
Hardeman2222
Hansford102382
Hartley110491
Hemphill5543
Hutchinson1473125
Lipscomb2521
Moore1,118181,049
Ochiltree109393
Oldham15113
Parmer3857340
Potter4,055513,785
Quay60233
Randall2,187331,920
Roberts87
Roosevelt198197
Sherman5344
Swisher93378
Texas1,14471,083
Union31214
Wheeler4240
TOTAL12,52217810,987
