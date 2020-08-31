APH: 40 new cases in Potter/Randall County; 45 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,055. There are also 22 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,785.

APH said Randall County has 19 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,187. 23 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, totaling to 1,920.

APH is reporting deaths remains at 51 in Potter and 33 in Randall.

The health district is reporting there are 453 active cases of the coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:57 p.m. on August 31, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 11 – 7 Beaver 44 – 41 Briscoe 12 1 11 Carson 17 – 16 Castro 227 4 196 Childress 57 – 48 Cimarron 14 – 14 Collingsworth 16 – 12 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 660 3 312 Dallam 211 3 195 Deaf Smith 943 20 837 Donley 55 1 48 Gray 251 5 225 Hall 16 1 12 Hardeman 22 – 22 Hansford 102 3 82 Hartley 110 4 91 Hemphill 55 – 43 Hutchinson 147 3 125 Lipscomb 25 – 21 Moore 1,118 18 1,049 Ochiltree 109 3 93 Oldham 15 1 13 Parmer 385 7 340 Potter 4,055 51 3,785 Quay 60 2 33 Randall 2,187 33 1,920 Roberts 8 – 7 Roosevelt 198 1 97 Sherman 53 – 44 Swisher 93 3 78 Texas 1,144 7 1,083 Union 31 2 14 Wheeler 42 – 40 TOTAL 12,522 178 10,987

