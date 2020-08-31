APH: 40 new cases in Potter/Randall County; 45 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,055. There are also 22 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,785.
APH said Randall County has 19 new cases, bringing its total up to 2,187. 23 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, totaling to 1,920.
APH is reporting deaths remains at 51 in Potter and 33 in Randall.
The health district is reporting there are 453 active cases of the coronavirus in Potter and Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:57 p.m. on August 31, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|7
|Beaver
|44
|–
|41
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|–
|16
|Castro
|227
|4
|196
|Childress
|57
|–
|48
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|14
|Collingsworth
|16
|–
|12
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|660
|3
|312
|Dallam
|211
|3
|195
|Deaf Smith
|943
|20
|837
|Donley
|55
|1
|48
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|16
|1
|12
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|102
|3
|82
|Hartley
|110
|4
|91
|Hemphill
|55
|–
|43
|Hutchinson
|147
|3
|125
|Lipscomb
|25
|–
|21
|Moore
|1,118
|18
|1,049
|Ochiltree
|109
|3
|93
|Oldham
|15
|1
|13
|Parmer
|385
|7
|340
|Potter
|4,055
|51
|3,785
|Quay
|60
|2
|33
|Randall
|2,187
|33
|1,920
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|198
|1
|97
|Sherman
|53
|–
|44
|Swisher
|93
|3
|78
|Texas
|1,144
|7
|1,083
|Union
|31
|2
|14
|Wheeler
|42
|–
|40
|TOTAL
|12,522
|178
|10,987
