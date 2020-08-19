APH: 34 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting34 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,886. There are also 27 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,596.

APH said Randall County has 14 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,992. 20 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,727.

APH is reporting four new deaths in Potter County, bring the total to 51 deaths overall. APH is also reporting two new deaths in Randall County bring the total to 30.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:17 p.m. on August 19, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong87
Beaver4039
Briscoe12110
Carson1712
Castro2104160
Childress5329
Cimarron111
Collingsworth147
Cottle18217
Curry6033215
Dallam2022188
Deaf Smith85319519
Donley4941
Gray2345173
Hall1516
Hardeman2221
Hansford97254
Hartley104487
Hemphill4641
Hutchinson1333107
Lipscomb2214
Moore1,09214983
Ochiltree100278
Oldham14110
Parmer3637290
Potter3,886513,596
Quay51115
Randall1,992301,727
Roberts67
Roosevelt176164
Sherman4640
Swisher84371
Texas1,07971,052
Union3029
Wheeler3929
TOTAL11,7211659,720
