APH: 34 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting34 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,886. There are also 27 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,596.
APH said Randall County has 14 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,992. 20 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,727.
APH is reporting four new deaths in Potter County, bring the total to 51 deaths overall. APH is also reporting two new deaths in Randall County bring the total to 30.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:17 p.m. on August 19, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|7
|Beaver
|40
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|12
|Castro
|210
|4
|160
|Childress
|53
|–
|29
|Cimarron
|11
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|14
|–
|7
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|603
|3
|215
|Dallam
|202
|2
|188
|Deaf Smith
|853
|19
|519
|Donley
|49
|–
|41
|Gray
|234
|5
|173
|Hall
|15
|1
|6
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|21
|Hansford
|97
|2
|54
|Hartley
|104
|4
|87
|Hemphill
|46
|–
|41
|Hutchinson
|133
|3
|107
|Lipscomb
|22
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,092
|14
|983
|Ochiltree
|100
|2
|78
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|363
|7
|290
|Potter
|3,886
|51
|3,596
|Quay
|51
|1
|15
|Randall
|1,992
|30
|1,727
|Roberts
|6
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|176
|1
|64
|Sherman
|46
|–
|40
|Swisher
|84
|3
|71
|Texas
|1,079
|7
|1,052
|Union
|30
|2
|9
|Wheeler
|39
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,721
|165
|9,720
