APH: 34 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting34 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,886. There are also 27 new recoveries in Potter County today, totaling to 3,596.

APH said Randall County has 14 new cases, bringing its total up to 1,992. 20 recoveries were reported on Friday, totaling to 1,727.

APH is reporting four new deaths in Potter County, bring the total to 51 deaths overall. APH is also reporting two new deaths in Randall County bring the total to 30.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:17 p.m. on August 19, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 7 Beaver 40 – 39 Briscoe 12 1 10 Carson 17 – 12 Castro 210 4 160 Childress 53 – 29 Cimarron 11 – 1 Collingsworth 14 – 7 Cottle 18 2 17 Curry 603 3 215 Dallam 202 2 188 Deaf Smith 853 19 519 Donley 49 – 41 Gray 234 5 173 Hall 15 1 6 Hardeman 22 – 21 Hansford 97 2 54 Hartley 104 4 87 Hemphill 46 – 41 Hutchinson 133 3 107 Lipscomb 22 – 14 Moore 1,092 14 983 Ochiltree 100 2 78 Oldham 14 1 10 Parmer 363 7 290 Potter 3,886 51 3,596 Quay 51 1 15 Randall 1,992 30 1,727 Roberts 6 – 7 Roosevelt 176 1 64 Sherman 46 – 40 Swisher 84 3 71 Texas 1,079 7 1,052 Union 30 2 9 Wheeler 39 – 29 TOTAL 11,721 165 9,720

